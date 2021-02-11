Maybe it’s been the unrelenting pandemic, the ugly politics, the sudden onslaught of a snowy, frigid weather pattern or some combination of all three, but seeing a triumphant Tom Brady, holding up yet another Lombardi trophy was a magical moment for sore New England eyes this past Sunday.
Sure, it felt a bit strange to see Brady as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer winning the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs as we all recall the bewildered and betrayed feelings we had about a year ago at his sudden announcement that he was departing the Patriots after a thrilling and record-setting, 20-year run.
New England nation will always view Brady as “belonging to us” so we could not help but feel a mix of wistfulness, pride, and surely a bit of envy for the Tampa Bay fans, seen cheering and squealing for the legendary quarterback they now call their own as he worked his magic across four quarters.
But whether the fans were in Tamp Bay, here in New England or in countless places in between, his victory in Super Bowl LV seemed something we needed as much as he did, for reasons that go beyond football.
By redeeming his own standard for grit and greatness in America’s favorite sport before a massive TV audience, Brady transcended football and maybe all of sports, securing his place in the wider culture as a figure of male achievement, courage, determination, character and leadership at a moment when we really needed to see it.
Brady’s penchant for motivating teammates when the chips are down, deflecting the spotlight away from himself and taking responsibility for his own stumbles are hallmarks of his character. Perhaps most importantly, although he came out victorious in this Super Bowl, he has shown through the years that he is a man who accepts the outcome, even when it meant a difficult, major defeat for himself and his team.
Contrast that to what the nation saw for months from the man who held the highest office in the land but would not accept a painful defeat when the election outcome was declared.
Former President Trump’s role in the events that led to the Jan. 6 Capitol assault that is the basis for the impeachment trial unfolding this week, has created a rhetorical and constitutional battle inside the Senate. But it seems fair to note that neither the majority of Republicans, shielding their resistance to holding Trump accountable behind constitutional arguments, nor some top Democrats, including certain impeachment managers who have been found to be fundraising off their prominent roles are portraits in courage, character or leadership at this moment.
Brady’s courage was manifested by just being there, going up against a quarterback nearly half his age, putting it all on the line at 43, defying the skeptics and letting the usual band of detractors pick apart the performance and make baseless charges of favoritism afterward.
The NFL’s staging of the big game included tributes to the nation’s frontline health care workers who have toiled for nearly a year battling the pandemic. It gave equal recognition to the past year’s monumental movement to bring about greater racial equality awareness through the show’s entertainment performances, tributes and in many of the ads. Against that backdrop, it was notable that Patrick Mahomes, one of the league’s few Black quarterbacks, who also happens to be a rising NFL superstar himself was the QB up against Brady.
They embraced at midfield in a congratulatory hug right after the game ended with Mahomes heard saying, “You’re a legend, man, congrats, man.” Then Brady’s reply of “You’re a stud, bro. Keep in touch.”
It was a pitch perfect conclusion to a game that allowed all of us to pause in the midst of an otherwise dismal winter, revel once again in Brady’s Super Bowl magic, and be reminded that victory, defeat and redemption are the stuff of champions at any age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.