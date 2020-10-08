Long after the result of the Nov. 3 election is definitively determined, it may well be that President Donald Trump’s mask removal on the balcony of the White House following his return from Walter Reed Hospital will be remembered as the moment his re-election was lost.
Trump, with mask off and thumbs up, seemed to be making a grand gesture that he hoped would convey his own personal success at encountering the virus as a symbol of the entire nation’s coming victory over the coronavirus.
But it fell short for many reasons including the fact that he is not necessarily over the virus and disturbingly, the pandemic appears to be newly potent as the nation heads into the colder months.
The breathtaking turn of events of last week that began with a widely criticized and crazed debate performance, ended with him literally unable to catch his breath with the symptoms of Covid-19 setting in, and him being helicoptered to Walter Reed Military Hospital for a four-day stay of treatment.
It now seems likely that the late September Rose Garden ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, where there was little mask wearing and shoulder-to-shoulder seating may have been the source of what is now a widening White House virus spread that not only infected Trump, but also extends to the First Lady and a long list of key White House staffers and prominent public officials.
It has meant Joe Biden — who sought to make the pandemic and Trump’s handling of it the central campaign issue all along — now gets to make it the centerpiece of his closing argument.
As he confronts the cold reality that he may indeed be losing the election, Trump’s well-known character flaws (impulsiveness, capacity for reckless behavior, narcissism) are on full display, and are possibly being magnified by the cocktail of anti-viral medications he is being given.
Whether it was forcing his Secret Service detail to be positioned in close contact with him in the presidential limo for a publicity car ride Sunday or the dramatic removal of his mask, he seems intent on projecting a cavalier attitude about the virus even while being infectious himself.
He is squandering a last ditch moment to finally display sincere empathy to the families of the more than 200,000 Americans who died and the tens of thousands of others who have had the illness and either recovered or are dealing with longer-term problems caused by it.
His video statements declaring he now “understands the virus” and has “learned a lot” were perhaps a start, but the follow-up statement of “don’t let it dominate your life” represents an outrageously tone-deaf sentiment to the many Americans who watched the disease take the life of a loved one.
Those who have followed my columns know that during this unprecedented year I have advocated for local community enterprises, school systems, youth programs, colleges and small businesses to be supported by government in their efforts to reach common-sense approaches to the virus that would help them restore operations while balancing safety.
Most have now found a way, however imperfect, but it has required costly and extensively thought out upgrades centered around mask wearing and social distancing.
So what kind of a message was Trump’s balcony stunt — and his anti-mask-wearing behavior before — sending to all of those industries, businesses and educational institutions who have worked so hard to bring children back to school, students back to college and employees and customers back? No wonder he’s down 14 points in some national polls.
He’s insisting he is physically OK to participate in the next scheduled presidential debate on Oct. 15 but that final decision seems unclear.
What does seem clear is like the antagonist of a Shakespeare play or a Greek tragedy, realizing the foe he scoffed at has now gotten the better of him, the president has shown signs of unraveling in real time at the prospect that his political future may well be in peril.
