‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the typical American house, many anxious, sleepless people were stirring, enough to awaken a mouse.
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, but parents could not afford to put much in them, after this difficult year.
Even the children were tossing and turning in their beds, as their eyes hurt from too many Zoom classes, and they missed their friends.
When out on the rooftops there arose such a clatter, many sprang from their beds, and popped on a mask to go see what was the matter.
The moon over Massachusetts was shining on the new-fallen snow and cast light on the “For Sale”, “Closed” and “Out of Business” signs scattered on the streets below.
When what to their wondering eyes should appear, but a federal COVID relief bill, passed by Congress in the final days of the year.
The legislation, being delivered by old St. Nick, was assembled by those of Congressional fame, and he whistled and shouted and called them out by name.
Now Pelosi! Now Schumer!
Now McCarthy! And Mitch, so clever still!
Why did it take you so long to agree to this bill? Democrats and Republicans, you both share the blame for delaying this aid! Household budgets and livelihoods ruined as you played your games!
A child woke up and suddenly turned around when down the chimney St. Nick came with a bound.
His eyes, how they twinkled, his dimples, how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
The child saw something else in Santa’s sack besides toys.
It looked dark and heavy and when bumped, made such a noise.
“I’ve got a lot of coal to deliver this year,” Santa told the child.
“Much of it’s going to Washington, D.C., where leaders have failed, leaving people confused and in despair.”
With a wink of his eyes, twist of his head and slight frown, he added, “I’ve got a long list when I get to that town.”
“President Trump’s hunk of coal was because he had his chance, he couldn’t get it right,
With most other leaders, he always ended up in a fight.”
The pandemic was too politicized by everybody, Santa seemed to be saying, and the government’s mistakes left Americans feeling frightened, angry and often just lost.
“The people deserved better leadership,” he added, “they’ve paid too high a cost.”
National cable TV anchors could also expect to receive coal in their stockings he said, as he slammed his fist:
“The cable networks covered COVID for hype, ratings and profits while accuracy and true data was missed!”
He spoke not a word more, then went straight to his work, and filled all the stockings, then turned with a jerk.
He then paused one more time before he was to head back and mentioned that for certain adults, there were some gifts of joy waiting in his sack.
“Outgoing state Rep. Betty Poirier, who made our corner of the state a better place, worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of her district, and deserves our thanks and praise.”
“The vaccine makers of Pfizer, Moderna and a few others we see, have brought a Christmas miracle to the world, a life saving immunity that can set us free.”
Santa noted that when the peaceful transfer of power occurs on Jan. 20 in the month ahead, “President-elect Joe Biden deserves to be given a chance as he takes the reins of a battered nation, it must be said.”
He then sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle,
And away they all flew like the down of a thistle.
But they heard him exclaim, as he drove out of sight,
“Merry Christmas to all, 2020 is ending, and to all, a good night!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.