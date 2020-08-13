There was a moment last spring when the governors of the southern New England states, New York and New Jersey attempted to devise a northeast regional approach to defending against the spread of the virus.
As infection rates were rapidly multiplying across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and most certainly in Massachusetts, and the procurement process for Personal Protective Equipment, ventilators, test kits and other vital equipment was grossly disorganized, it seemed reassuring to see a smart and unified strategy take hold for the hard hit northeast states.
Although the northeast made extraordinary progress since spring, the pandemic is still here but those warmer regional relationships are not. As virus-weary governors contend with a new round of case spikes that they partially attribute to interstate border transmission, the result has been not so neighborly new restrictions, particularly between Massachusetts and our tiny neighbor to the south.
The new frosty Bay State-Ocean State relationship developed at the end of July when spikes in cases in Rhode Island propelled it to a daily positivity rate of over 5% and into the “high risk” category after months of being at the low risk threshold. Gov. Charlie Baker and his northeast state counterparts took notice, swiftly tagged their regional neighbor with the dreaded “Travel Advisory” warning and advised their own state’s residents to halt visits to Rhody for a little while. R.I. Gov. Gina Raimondo claimed the high positivity rate was partly due to variables in the national data collection, but regardless, the tiniest state became the most unwanted.
Seeking to bring her state back from the brink, Raimondo unveiled a decidedly unfriendly neighbor policy by establishing a “snitch” hotline, encouraging residents to inform her law enforcement apparatus if they see their neighbors or other town residents violating new group gathering restrictions.
Baker meanwhile unveiled his own new tighter restrictions for group gatherings as well as expanded enforcement measures that will come with hefty fines against violators. He has reduced the allowable number of guests at social events/parties/gatherings from 100 to 50 outside and to 25 if held indoors. He’s also recommending the use of facemasks even with gatherings of family members if the group exceeds 10 people.
The governors seem to agree that the late summer spikes may well be attributed to residents, especially teens and young adults congregating in large groups, often without masks at outdoor parties, or on boats, ferries and beaches. In fact, all the new restrictions mean you may have to skip any hopes for a late summer beach vacation to the Ocean State’s coastline — and vice versa for Rhode Islanders to our beach towns — unless you don’t mind producing a very recent negative COVID test result or factor in a 14-day quarantine. Separate from extended recreational stays, there are exceptions to the cross border impasse for those who need to travel back and forth for jobs, medical appointments or shopping for essentials such as groceries and medications.
So when those who could basically walk across the border into Attleboro, Seekonk and numerous other Massachusetts bordering towns from their Rhode Island homes questioned the logic of the new restrictions, Baker issued a clarification that went something like this: “sure, come on over, to the grocery store, or to the bank you use, do your shopping, do your errands, wear your mask, then go home.”
Some hope for the border stand-off emerged in recent days as one of the key daily metrics for Rhode Island improved to a 2.5 % positivity rate, prompting Connecticut, New York and New Jersey to remove it from the travel advisory list. Yet, as of right now, Massachusetts is still holding tough.
Now that the pandemic spring has given way to a summer of canceled plans and confusing public pronouncements, it’s understandable that many people are just trying to look ahead to the fall. Maybe things would improve if we could just try to get along with our border state neighbors, at least before flu season hits.
