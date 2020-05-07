As we approach the reopening phases of certain businesses and activities in coming days, executive orders for wearing masks or face coverings are now in effect in our state, in Rhode Island, and in most states around the region.
However, the mask wearing orders are colliding with the growing challenge of finding middle ground between enforcement of social distancing guidelines and the rising frustration of citizens trying to navigate their way through the pandemic. It’s inevitable that against this backdrop a wide range of local government response has been on display.
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza this week received a lot of backlash after making outrageous statements, calling for citizens to practice vigilantism against other city residents who they perceive as not practicing sufficient adherence to social distancing guidelines.
“You should socially shame them,” he declared, “so they do fall in line.”
It’s one thing for social media vigilantism to be going on, it’s another thing for the mayor to so enthusiastically encourage it.
Even for a mayor known to be lacking in the strong leadership skills department, the whole episode was disturbing and hardly helpful in this climate.
A refreshing contrast to this approach can be found in North Attleboro where a more reasonable, middle ground strategy is being employed.
Anne Marie Fleming, who serves as the town’s director of health and is the public health nurse, says she has been fielding dozens of calls a day from residents either concerned about a situation they have observed about a lax in social distancing or sometimes seeking clarification on guidelines. Education, she says, is more the goal rather than heavy-handed enforcement.
“We’re not trying to be unreasonable but we want people aware of their own impact,” she says of the risk of easy transmission.
The calls to her office, she said, often involve crowded stores and lack of face coverings.
“Our approach is to then contact the store and encourage compliance,” she said. “Our communication is more to encourage education about the guidelines.”
In contrast to the leadership of Providence, the town seems sensitive to the battle that has emerged over individual liberties versus the public health guidelines.
“It’s hard, when people think their rights are being infringed upon. We understand that,” Flemming said. Young people especially have struggles with the social restrictions.
“It can be hard for young people,” she acknowledges, “but often they don’t understand they can be asymptomatic carriers.”
At a time when there has been an uptick in all communities of scolding social media postings specifically directed at sightings of teens and young adults who may have gathered just to have actual in-person interactions, we may want to collectively take a breath.
The pandemic has resulted in all high school and college aged young people being denied from participating in the critical milestones of their young lives, and it seems especially insensitive if they are made to feel like criminals.
I think we can all strive to find some middle ground, and maybe some old-fashioned common sense. If you need guidance on that, you may want to look toward North Attleboro.
