As Tuesday approaches, it seems fitting that the American public, which has spent the better part of the past year with their voices literally muffled by the wearing of face masks to guard against the spread of the virus, gets to deliver their judgment of the president who, to borrow an old expression, “likes to run his mouth a lot.”
President Donald Trump’s first term in office, stacked with controversies and White House intrigue; bruising and endless battles with the media, members of Congress and most of official Washington; ugly and often appalling social media posts; the Russia investigation and an impeachment, has now reached the moment when the voters’ voice can finally be heard.
To say that Trump’s tenure has been stormy and wildly controversial is a clear understatement.
Yet with less than a week to go, there’s polling and tangible evidence that Joe Biden’s double-digit national lead has now shrunk and he and Trump are in a very close race and with very different approaches for the final stretch.
Despite the fact that the virus appears to be spiking again, Trump is barnstorming the country, speaking in front of huge, mask-optional, not-socially-distancing crowds and not even disguising his impatience and even annoyance with the persistent pandemic.
Trump now openly mocks virus news coverage, exaggerates how soon the vaccines will arrive and scoffs at suggestions the rallies are creating super spreader events.
It’s highly irresponsible and inappropriate for the president to mock the safety protocols yet one senses he does it intentionally to exploit the feeling of “virus fatigue” among the public in hopes that will somehow win more voters back to his side.
Meanwhile, Biden and VP nominee Kamala Harris, are doing a more pandemic-cautious final week push with a heavier reliance on smaller in-person appearances, car rallies, virtual speeches and TV ads.
Both have had some stumbles in the final days but it’s unclear whether it impacted their support considering over 60 million Americans have already voted.
Biden had to make a notable clarification of a statement he made in the final debate with Trump when he seemed to imply he sought to phase out the American oil industry, which seemed to surprise both Trump and the moderator. Biden later emphasized he was referring to federal subsidies which go to American oil producers but the moment highlighted the friction between Biden’s more moderate view of the fossil fuel industry and the views of his party’s left flank.
Kamala Harris, who made history by being named to the ticket as VP, gave a puzzling and less-than-stellar interview in recent days with “60 Minutes.” When asked what seemed to be fair and not-difficult questions by journalist Norah O’Donnell about her voting record, which makes her the Senate’s most liberal member, and policy views that differ substantially from Biden’s own, she replied with odd, laughing outbursts that seemed to mock the questions, then gave disjointed answers.
It was not a strong or reassuring moment for the closing days. (Although Trump’s on-camera tantrum and abrupt exiting of the Lesley Stahl portion of the “60 Minutes” taping only added to the program’s fireworks)
There are reports that some pundits, including Democrat-side political observers, are now worrying if Biden’s minimal campaign schedule visibility throughout these past months will be enough to seal the deal as they watch Trump race from state to state, doing as many as five major staged appearances a day, speaking to loud and enthusiastic throngs of supporters.
There is a bit of PTSD from 2016 when there appeared more visible strength on the ground for Trump even though polls had Hillary Clinton in a comfortable lead until the final days.
But in the final analysis, 2020 really isn’t that race as this time voters have had four years to watch how the rally maestro actually governs as president. It’s that show, the one that has been conducted out of the White House that will be judged when the public’s unmuffled voice speaks.
