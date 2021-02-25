In the same week that the nation marked the grim milestone of half a million Americans dying from the coronavirus came the much needed hopeful news that the lifesaving massive vaccine effort is expected to provide enough shots in the arm for every American by mid-summer. One would think that news alone, that the end finally, truly is in sight, would ease a pandemic weary nation.
But recent weeks have shown the management of the vaccine distribution process locally, and the messaging around urging the public to get a vaccine being projected nationally are still works in progress.
On the statewide front, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has worked to overcome initial stumbles on both the establishment of multiple vaccine sites and especially from the sloppy and error prone appointment sign-up system, which most notably endured a site crash just as the second age group availability went on-line.
Though Massachusetts has fared better than others in the region, (as most notably Rhode Island was ranked last in the nation for the percentage of those vaccinated in proportion to the population until a turnaround just this week) new mistakes will continue to emerge.
Meanwhile, a muddled message about the effectiveness and value of the vaccines is surprisingly coming from none other than Dr. Anthony Fauci in recent days with many others in public health calling for him to change his approach in interviews.
An insightful piece written recently by New York Times reporter David Leonhardt explores how the oddly sloppy and often less than confident tone around the vaccines that some national public health figures are projecting is not only causing confusion in the public but is contributing to an outcome we can least afford: significant portions of the population staying resistant to getting a vaccine. (Leonhardt does not outright name Fauci, but as the leading scientist and figure most associated with the nation’s battle with the virus, who is prominently featured in print, cable and network TV interviews daily if not multiple times a day, the implication that Fauci needs to up his message game is more than apparent in the article.)
The piece notes that whether it’s some members of Black and Latino communities from New York to Los Angeles remaining fearful about getting a government recommended vaccine; public health workers in Ohio, one third of those serving in the U.S. military or significant chunks of communities in rural America; vaccine skepticism remains a real problem.
When you add in the disinformation on vaccines found on social media, the need for clear, confident messaging coming directly from the top is more vital than ever. Fauci has done a heroic service to the nation through nearly a year confronting a global pandemic, so this is not meant to devalue his extraordinary efforts. It’s because he is such a central figure that his choice of messaging matters so much.
When Savannah Guthrie of The Today Show recently asked him whether a vaccinated adult should feel safe to see their grandchildren again, for example, a common personal plea heard among millions across the country, he gave a rather ambiguous answer.
His caution, though understandable, should also be tempered with the more confident reply that acknowledges that most Americans are now receiving vaccines that are 90% to 95% effective, (Pfizer and Moderna are in those categories) vaccines that basically all but eliminate the risk of death, nearly fully eliminate the risk of hospitalization and drastically reduce any chance one could even become infected again.
Other highly respected scientists in public health, including professors from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, have written recently that there will never be zero virus risk, that’s not how it works, and it should not be implied that is a realistic nor needed goal to reach the end of the pandemic. They have also written that there are likely tens of millions more Americans already immune due to massive virus infection that went undetected last year, and when you combine those numbers with the massive vaccination effort now underway, the nation could be on the road to herd immunity by this summer.
The lifesaving vaccines, which represent our roadmap out of the pandemic, demand better management and messaging at all levels of government if we are to honor the lives it took over the past year.
