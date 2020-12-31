Today we mark the very last day of a year that brought us great societal upheaval marked by suffering, disease, death, disruption and discord on a massive scale due to the coronavirus and the global pandemic it unleashed.
But in addition to the unprecedented health crisis, history will record 2020 as the year when our national psyche was also afflicted. The arrival of the virus in the United States impacted us in ways we could not have foreseen. It harmed us. It divided us. It politically polarized us. It has forever changed us.
The impact of harm was readily apparent last winter as the first cases emerged in the U.S. and the mysterious symptoms and sickness took hold. (I remember putting the symptoms checklist on my refrigerator and nervously reviewing it many times in the early going.) By mid-March, as schools in our area closed, colleges sent students home and businesses started to shut down, we knew something unprecedented and unsettling was unfolding.
Tensions flared by April over the lack of a cohesive federal plan to help states cope with the expanding crisis. Governors, including our own Charlie Baker, Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo, New York’s Andrew Cuomo and others were battling the White House over the PPE supply chain, a lack of ventilators and numerous other problems.
By the end of May, the simmering division would unexpectedly boil over through an incident unrelated to the virus as George Floyd was killed during a horrific police arrest on a street in Minneapolis. Demands for wholesale changes to policing tactics in the treatment of Black citizens and the mantra “Defund the Police” became the backdrop for a summer of protests.
The nation seemed fully politically polarized toward summer’s end as the presidential campaigns clashed over the issues of the protests and contentious debates concerning the return of children to elementary, middle and high schools. In Massachusetts and elsewhere, ongoing battles over which business sectors got to reopen and which could not turned into lawsuits against governors.
By the November election, a weary public voted Trump out and made Joe Biden the president-elect. (Although Trump’s legal challenges to the vote tallies failed and he has yet to concede, Biden will be sworn in as the next president in 20 days).
Despite it all, if there’s one thing we can say for certain about the virus, it is this: It has changed us.
It has changed work, our sense of when and how often people need to be in the office. Surveys indicate many professionals, working mothers especially, may now favor working more from home as a means to achieve better work-life balance, after months of juggling children studying from home while performing their own jobs remotely.
A more disturbing change that the virus exposed is a changed attitude from earlier years about science and faith in the nation’s public health institutions. A skepticism about science, data and vaccines in particular, that’s grown among sectors of the public, were amplified by a president who frequently undermined and very publicly clashed with his own health advisers over the past year.
One can only hope that as more Americans come to understand that it will take widespread vaccination to root out the virus once and for all and bring about their own return to normal life, the resistance will decline.
Yet as we close the chapter on 2020, the virus unfortunately continues to rage across the nation and the globe. The good news is the massive vaccination process underway. Though the distribution plan needs improvement, we can and should celebrate that achievement.
If we dare to seek the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, it could be this: History has shown periods of great loss, tragedy and massive upheaval are followed by years of renewal, investment, innovation and a determination to improve life across society.
We, too, can be redeemed following our tragic year of 2020, if we want to. The families who have lost a loved one to the virus have suffered a great loss and they need time to grieve. But the rest of us can resolve to let go of the resentments, divisions and fierce political polarization the year brought and choose, as a nation, to be renewed. We can work toward truly making it a happy new year. It’s up to us.
