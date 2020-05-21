“What brings me joy? What am I good at? Who does the world need me to be?”
These three questions, drawn from the teachings of St. Ignatius of Loyola from which the Jesuit education evolved, are relevant to all college seniors reaching their moment of graduation.
But for the Class of 2020, whose senior spring term will be forever linked to the pandemic, resolving these eternal questions about choosing your life’s path may feel especially urgent.
That’s because the pandemic not only brought death, it changed life in many ways.
Many Americans, working, learning and basically experiencing everyday life remotely, have been removed from the in-person conversations, learning and experiences that nourish and enrich us.
“Virtual” commencements have taken the place of traditional graduation ceremonies as political figures and assorted celebrities have sent out congratulatory messages and even former President Obama gave a virtual commencement address.
I am none of those esteemed figures, but as a college graduate of many decades past and a parent of a current college student I can offer the Class of 2020 a few thoughts to ponder.
As you come away from these virtual congratulatory videos, and emerge from this period of remote living, please know one central thing: the best moments in life will never come out of the screen on your laptop, or appear as a message you can scroll on your phone.
There really is no such thing as “virtual” virtues. The real ones were likely exemplified by the way your parents lived, and the way they raised you, and they are critically important guidelines for your life. The decisions you make and the ones you get wrong will equally reflect how well you’ve adhered to them. You will have to develop those out in the real world and unfortunately there’s no link on which you can click, for them to magically appear.
It’s true that for now, we are in a period of mask wearing and six feet apart social distancing to abide by important health guidelines while the virus remains active.
But just know that when you get to fully return to life as it should be, hiding the part of your face that reveals your smiles, your frowns and your laughter, and staying distant from other humans will never bring you joy.
If you have been an education major, know that your training will be rewarded as children come out from behind their home computers and return to the magic and vibrancy of neighborhood schools. It might just take a while.
If you were a pre-med or nursing major, the world’s need for your expertise has never been more apparent, and we are grateful you have chosen this path.
Business majors may be entering a socially distanced workplace but know that your skills and energy and drive will propel you forward far beyond the tedium of a zoom meeting.
If you were a student of history or the arts, just know that museums and art institutes won’t stay shuttered because history and culture weren’t meant to just exist online, and for the music majors, be assured the symphony will come back to majestic halls where its sound and beauty can once again delight audiences.
Lastly, to the classmates with whom you shared four years of going to class, studying, nights mixed with rollicking adventures, contemplative talks, delirious laughter and teary moments in equal measure, you know that a “zoomed” goodbye can never feel adequate.
That is the type of person the post pandemic world needs you to become.
