As we pause to mark the Fourth of July this weekend, against the backdrop of a pandemic, economic recession, protests and heated partisanship,“one nation, indivisible,” doesn’t quite come to mind.
In fact, as we approach the holiday meant to celebrate the nation, a recently released Pew Research Poll indicates most Americans are in a gloomy mood. It found a whopping 87% say they are dissatisfied with how things are going, with 71% saying they feel downright angry, (so much for the happy backyard barbecue you may have planned) over everything from job losses, to seeing destruction of public spaces, to watching Americans in other states not take the virus seriously enough. (Massachusetts residents would seem justified to look to places like Texas and Florida and want to yell, “Just wear the mask! We have to, it seems to work. Don’t take us backwards!” or something along those lines.)
The poll finds others feeling fearful and less than half say they are hopeful about the nation right now.
Yet, despite the unease and the rising hostility toward the very founders we normally salute this holiday, it’s worth noting the protests themselves, the manner in which they have been carried out, and the wide latitude they are given to state their point of view. It represents a level of protected speech that is uniquely American.
Today’s protesters need only to look overseas to understand their right to show up in the public square, day after day or night after night (or for weeks on end, as in the case of Seattle) to chant and, in some cases, scream their opposition directly into the face of a police officer while simultaneously calling for the dismantling of his job, is a freedom rarely seen elsewhere in the world. One can look to Hong Kong, for example, where massive protest groups, who have taken to the streets for over a year to fight for democratic freedoms, appear now to be marching on borrowed time as the Chinese Communist regime edges ever closer to shutting their demonstrations down for good.
A round the clock protest encampment that has remained for over a week outside of City Hall in New York, demanding the police budget be cut by $1 billion or more, has been permitted to carry on, despite protesters erecting street blockades that this week forced the temporary closure of the Brooklyn Bridge. It’s worth noting that even as the protest group seeks to undermine, or outright dismantle the city police force, it’s officers themselves who provide them with crowd control protection, as they do for all large protests, so they can carry out their First Amendment rights.
The founders of this nation were flawed men of their time, and their own personal histories of slave owning is rightfully condemned and has been well known and documented. Yet the founding documents they created that set forth the imperfect nation we have, ensured that the type of protests we are seeing right now would be protected speech and allowed to be heard.
Like the stone faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt, chiseled into the rock of Mount Rushmore, the right of today’s protesters to declare their hostility against those same American leaders was cemented into law by the very documents the founders, especially Jefferson, created.
When the initial Constitutional Convention concluded at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall in 1787, delegate Benjamin Franklin was asked what had been created by the prolonged deliberations. Franklin famously summed it up this way: “A Republic, if you can keep it.”
Franklin’s iconic words of caution ring as true today as ever before, and as Americans choose to either celebrate or demonstrate this Fourth of July, one hopes they are mindful that having that very choice represents a right that is distinctly American.
