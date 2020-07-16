As President Trump prepares to enter the final three-month sprint to Election Day with his turbulent presidency in trouble, it should be no surprise he’s become increasingly preoccupied with his opponent.
But the nasty contest that’s taking shape is not really between the polarizing commander-in-chief and the visibly aging but veteran politician Joe Biden. It’s become increasingly clear that Trump is running against the virus, and by all accounts the virus is winning.
The summer surge of COVID-19, currently racing across Florida, Texas, Arizona and California, producing significant spikes in caseloads and hospitalizations, didn’t have to be this way if those states had paid less attention to Trump’s premature urgings to reopen in early spring and paid more attention to CDC guidance on uniform mask wearing and social distancing.
The scenes of throngs of unmasked crowds, cavorting closely together in sprawling indoor bars or on outside beach pavilions that have been followed by rising caseloads, reveal the ongoing risk.
Yet the two dominant, and generally unburdensome protocols of mask wearing and social distancing, which govern daily activity for all residents of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and much of the northeast, have proven to be remarkably effective as our region has largely recovered from the darker days of the spring. Trump’s stubborn and politically strategic resistance to the mask, even while most fellow Republicans in Congress, as well as GOP governors have popped them on, has left him looking increasingly as the lone man without a mask in appearances with other high ranking officials. That is, until a few days ago.
In a tightly scripted photo op last weekend, a somber looking Trump swaggered into the hallway of the military’s Walter Reed Army Hospital sporting a macho looking black mask emblazoned with the presidential seal. Though flanked by White House aides, the moment conjured up the image of the masked Lone Ranger president.
Although the mistakes and complications of the nations’ months-long haphazard response to the virus may not be entirely Trump’s fault, the missteps are seen as his responsibility, so now he seems intent on shifting the blame.
Trump needs a foil, and plays best against a foe, but when your overarching nemesis is a disease-ridden cluster of molecules, you can’t strike back with a barrage of tweets or an executive order. So it seems the White House in recent days has settled on a strategy that Dr. Anthony Fauci and the entire CDC will substitute for the virus/foe.
First they sent out to national media a detailed list of Fauci’s statements and earliest recommendations on the virus that the White House claimed were inaccurate or later needed to be reversed.
Secondly, they have requested that statewide health agencies and hospitals must stop sending the daily data results on testing, hospitalizations and deaths to the CDC, and instead send the numbers to the Health and Human Services (HHS) teams, which are more under the control of the White House. It appears to be a blatant maneuver to raise doubts about the virus data overall and weaken the CDC’s management of the spikes we are now seeing in numerous states. But more than anything else it seems like a campaign strategy to create the impression among the public/voters that it has been Dr. Fauci’s CDC, and not the president, who has incompetently managed the nation’s response to the pandemic.
If Trump were truly strategic he would treat the highly respected and popular Dr. Fauci as an ally, his Lone Ranger’s Tonto, moving in sync to confront the virus enemy together at every turn.
Less than four months to go before the election, the masked president seems to have lost his way in a global pandemic’s wild west and there’s no ally on horseback coming to the rescue.
