I just took a glance at the calendar and it’s almost time for school to begin again.
If your kids have been active — with the great weather we’ve had for playing outdoors — and eating healthy this summer, it doesn’t have to stop just because they go back to school. It just takes some planning, just as you plan to pick up the kids’ school supplies and maybe get some new school clothes. You need to plan on how kids are going to continue their healthy summer lifestyle while school is in session.
While you can’t match the time they had to play outside all day, you can make the most of non-school time to keep them active. Try to get a group of your child’s classmates together to walk to school. If you don’t live close enough to the school, the next best thing is to have kids walk to the bus stop instead of driving them. They been hanging around with friends all summer, no need to stop now.
Take advantage of all the recreational activities they have at school and in your community. Many schools provide physical activity programs before school, which is a great way for your child to start the day.
The free after-school drop-in program starts Oct. 1 at the Bartek Recreation Center in Attleboro (Armory). This professionally-staffed program gives kids the opportunity to play pick up basketball, football, Wiffle ball in a safe environment. Sometimes after school, kids just want to chill with their friends and this is the place to do it. The staff also provides help with homework. Parents can call 774-203-1889 for more information.
The Downtown Attleboro YMCA provides after-school programming in their Schools Out Program. There’s bus service from many Attleboro Schools to the Y as well. Call 508-222-7422 to learn more.
Having a plan for healthy snacking in school and after school is essential for a healthy lifestyle. As always, fruit is my first pick for a healthy snack. There is nothing more convenient or healthier for an in-school snack. The calorie content of most fruit is between 25 and 45 calories, which makes it a perfect after school snack that won’t spoil a child’s appetite for dinner.
My other go-to snack for kids is fruit, nut,and seed trail mixes. There are so many pre-packaged trail mixes that you’ll need to read the ingredient labels very carefully to avoid added sugar or candy like M&M’s. If the trail mix has a lot of dried fruit in it, be aware of the serving size and calorie count. Dried fruit is condensed and has more calories per ounce than fresh fruit.
You can even make your own trail mix for kids by mixing up sugar-free cereal or granola with sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and nuts. Remember the same light, low fat, low-calorie salads you’ve been making on those how summer nights will serve your family well all year long. Think about having Salad Saturdays as way of bring back those fond memories of summer.
Those are just a few ideas you and your family can expand on. Having a plan for activity and healthy eating before kids start back to school will keep those kids summertime fit.
