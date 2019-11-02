Hey kids, looking for a fun sport? Give track and field a try.
Yes, I am a track and field coach, which may make this column seem a little self-serving, but because I’m a coach it also gives me a good insight on youth track and field.
The fundamentals of track and field are throwing, running and jumping. You learn those things when you are a baby and toddler.
A baby in a high chair who doesn’t particularly like the food that is placed in front of them usually throws it. That’s track and field.
That baby, who didn’t like their mashed peas could go on to set the world record in the shot put. How about when a baby first starts to walk? The next thing they try is running. That’s track and field.
That toddler who runs to mommy or daddy when they get home could be the next great 100-meter world champion.
I always get a kick out of the babies who are bouncing up and down from door frames in those Jolly Jumpers. That’s track and field. Little do their parents know they are training to be Olympic high jumpers.
A typical youth track and field program includes training in about 15 events so there is something available for every body type and skill level. If you want to train for speed running, 50- to 200-meters could be your event. If you seem to have some stamina, go for the 400- to 800-meters.
Training for distance, like a mile or cross-country race, combines speed, stamina and pacing skills. If running is not your thing, you can always throw a heavy ball across the gym floor (shot put) or jump into a sand pit at full speed (long jump).
You can even learn to fly. Imagine taking off from the ground and jumping over a pole that’s four to five feet above the ground. That is exactly what high jump training has you doing. As I mentioned, there is something for everyone.
Track and field training is not only for competing in track and field events. One of the things sports like baseball, football, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and the like have in common is they all involve running. As a young athlete wanting to improve in any of these sports, a good place to start would be to improve your running. Running will not only increase an athlete’s speed, it builds muscle and cardiovascular endurance. Having more endurance allows a young athlete to stay in the game longer and perform at a much higher level than an athlete without endurance training. This endurance advantage is important in sports like tennis, where running isn’t really a focus, but where endurance certainly is a factor toward the end of a match.
Those are just some of the benefits of track and field for young people. The biggest reason for a kid to get involved in track and field is that it’s just plain fun. Every Tuesday, rain or shine before they start their “formal” track training, a group of kids leave from the Attleboro Y and run on trails, through mud, over logs and branches for 20 minutes. They return dirty, kind of sweaty, and sometimes a little banged up, but always laughing. Now that’s the perfect youth sport.
The following organizations provide year-round youth running or track and field programs.
- Attleboro YMCA: epoirier@attleboroymca.org 508-222-7422.
- Hockomock YMCA North Attleboro Branch: 508-695-7001; jessicag@hockymca.org.
- Hockomock YMCA Foxboro Branch: 508-543-2523; meredithw@hockymca.org.
- Hockomock YMCA Franklin: 508-528-8708; abbys@hockymca.org
- Providence Cobras Track Team: thomspann@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.