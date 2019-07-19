As an advocate for children’s health, it’s frustrating when unintentional obstacles are put in the way of kids having fun and getting healthy.
Here are a few examples:
- Weather reporters advising parents to keep their kids indoors because it’s too hot, too cold, too snowy or raining too much.
Are you kidding? Kids love to play in the snow. Bundle them up in layers of clothes, goofy hats, huge scarfs and mittens and get them out of the house. What little kid doesn’t want to run around in their bathing suit when it’s raining out? How can it be too hot? Remember those hot days when you were a kid hooking up a garden hose and squirting your friends? Get those kids outside playing. Let kids get wet, cold, hot and snowed on. It’s fun.
- Over-supervised youth sports and recreation programs.
High-level youth sports are great for some kids, but not all. In general, kids are more interested in having fun while playing a sport. Trophies and awards are cool, but unnecessary for kids to have fun and be active. Kids have more fun playing sports if they pick their own teams, make their own rules, and call their own fouls. No referees or officials needed, thank you.
- The myth that eating healthy cost more.
This myth is easily disproved. During hot summer months, nothing tastes better than an ice cream cone. If you are going to indulge in one, though, the healthier option would be to have one scoop instead of two. One scoop costs less than two scoops, which proves the point that the healthier option costs less.
- It is unsafe for kids to walk home from school.
The word unsafe can mean many things to parents and kids. Some safety issues include being struck by a car, a child being abducted or accosted in some way. Can anyone guarantee none of these horrific things could ever happen? Of course not. Like everything else in life, we measure risk factors and act accordingly. But look at the kids walking home from school as an example. Which group is more active and having more fun? Kids walking home with their friends or kids getting picked up by their parents?
- Sports drinks.
Advertisements for “sport drinks” have many kids convinced that if they take a walk around the block, they need to rehydrate by drinking expensive sports drinks. As a kid, my friends and I would play outside nonstop all day in the heat of summer and kept hydrated by grabbing a drink from the neighbor’s garden hose. Granted, that’s not the healthiest solution, so keep a water bottle on hand.
- The little oval stickers on supermarket fruit.
Could this be why kids don’t eat enough fruit? You used to be able to buy an apple at the market rinse it, then pack it for a snack or eat it right away. Now you have to try to get that little sticker off and more times than not, some of the apple peel comes off with it. If you are saving the apple for a snack later, the spot where the sticker was turns brown and soft and looks very unappetizing. I can’t stand those stupid little stickers.
I am so glad I had the opportunity to get all of that off my chest.
