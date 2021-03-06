When the coronavirus pandemic first began, few knew where it was heading. Would it be over in a few weeks or months? Would we all be back to normal by the summer? The holidays?
The unknown was scary and, despite the rolling out of the various vaccines, still is as the virus mutates. We all hope that one day soon, COVID-19 is but another in a long list of diseases you may catch, but won't prove so devastating.
Reporting on the pandemic and all the turmoil it has caused was a test of endurance for all of us at The Sun Chronicle and remains so. Chasing down the number of cases, suspected cases, hospitalizations and deaths is no easy task.
Staff writer George W. Rhodes, a veteran, award-winning journalist who has been with the newspaper for more than 20 years, made it his mission to do that very thing. Weekly he files the area's virus stats in addition to doing the never-ending plethora of stories that arose because of the pandemic.
Since last spring, Rhodes has begun compiling a list of those who have died from the virus, seeking death certificats from the various city and town halls to confirm the cause of death, and reaching out to the devesatated families. The job is tiring, time consuming and of course, heartbreaking. But it's necessary.
The virus, as the Page A1 headline in today's newspaper says, is more than numbers. It's real people and real families who have forever been changed by the tragedy we call COVID-19.
The Sun Chronicle is committed to profiling every single local coronavirus victim. The handful of profiles in today's edition are just the start. Sadly, we have many, many more to go.
-- Craig Borges, executive editor
