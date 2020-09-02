A year ago, who would have assumed that going “back to school” might actually mean staying home?
The educational leaders in our country appear calm, but are laced with stress. They have to make many difficult decisions regarding reopening schools. The answers to these decisions cannot be made black and white, since it is a complicated situation.
America seems to be stuck in a gray area, deciding how to safely teach students, whether in-person or online. Education today appears differently than it has in previous years. So, this is my reflection on education in America during the coronavirus pandemic and how many students, including myself, feel about going back into the classroom.
Technology is useful, but can become overwhelming when used for long periods of time.
During the pandemic, people all over the world have experienced what technology can do pertaining to education.
This experience has helped me to re-evaluate my relationship with in-person interaction and come to the conclusion that technology can not replace it.
Technology, being an ineffective proxy for in-person activities, is what makes education during this pandemic complicated and difficult.
Video conferences imitate face-to-face interactions, but are not always reliable due to technological issues and some students not having the proper internet connection. They mimic lectures instead of a classroom environment, causing students to be left out of conversations.
Assignments and videos online require you to teach yourself and the environment does not encourage students to learn the material, since most assessments are open book.
If technology cannot replace in-person interactions, do the pros of going back to school outway the cons?
Schools provide students with friendships and a social life. This is an essential part of students’ mental health and future, since these friendships can last a lifetime.
Also, being in school provides hands-on learning opportunities and allows students to feel connected to the material they are learning, their teachers, and their peers. It also provides students with motivation.
These are all great reasons to reopen schools, but the crowded environment can lead to the spread of COVID-19.
If proper precautions aren’t taken, it increases the chance of prolonging this pandemic even more.
This is truly a life-or-death situation and opening schools could increase the latter.
When I talked with my classmates about going back to school in person, their opinions varied from excited and thinking it’s a good idea, to nervous and thinking it’s a mistake.
The majority of my peers were somewhere in between these two opinions. They wanted to go back to school, but with the proper conditions to keep them safe.
Personally, I agree with the majority wanting to go back, but with precautions. Though going back to school in person is my preference, I am aware that my decision is driven by emotion and logic needs to be applied to the situation. The problem is that mixing logic and emotion together created the gray area our leaders find themselves stuck in today.
The topic of reopening schools has built a wall between many people.
This issue should be uniting families, since the majority want their loved ones to be safe.
The black and white situations need to be combined, because the gray area is where progress in education will be made.
Creating the best solution for education in this pandemic requires finding balance between the ideas of learning in-person and learning online.
Even if this does not please everyone, we will learn to thrive within the gray area.
Education drives progress in our society, so whether America is taking small or large steps, we are still moving forward.
