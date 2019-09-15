Politics is almost always “us versus them” these days, be it at the national, state or local level. Only the names and political affiliations of each group changes.
On the national level, it’s Trump supporters versus Trump opponents. You can argue national politics being more about Democrats versus Republicans or liberals versus conservatives, but in reality Trump has made it all about him.
On the state level, it is indeed about Democrats versus Republicans. The Dems have an overwhelming majority in the legislature, but the GOP governor is the state’s most popular politician. Being in such a minority position actually frees the Republican minority up to a certain extent.
And in many of our local cities and towns, it’s even simpler. “Us versus them” generally translates into “school versus town.”
Think that’s an exaggeration? Well, you should come to Norton and observe. In that fine community, the “school people” and the “townies” have been going at each other for several generations. And while that is obviously a stereotypical generalization, there is more truth to it than either side would like to admit.
In the end, it’s a silly distinction. After all, everybody on both sides are citizens with a vested interest in making sure their community has good schools, strong public safety departments, safe roads, and services that help both young and old. Their interests coincide in so many areas. And more often than not, members of one of those “groups” formerly belonged to the other and held different positions at the time.
And it’s not just a Norton thing. North Attleboro went through a somewhat similar situation before successfully passing an override. Think back to Attleboro a year or two ago, and the build-up to the vote to approve the new high school. That was largely the same kind of split, although I guess you don’t call residents of a city “townies.”
School spending is always the biggest part of any municipal budget. That’s for one simple reason — education is expensive. School buildings are expensive. Preparing kids for the future in a competitive global environment is expensive. But not doing it right — and the damage that causes to those children — is even more so.
But other things are important also. Expanded services for seniors, knowing a well-staffed police and fire department will be there when you need them, and making sure you can pay your rising property taxes and support your family are all critical.
It would be nice if all sides could come together, compromise and work for the common good. There certainly are efforts to achieve that lofty goal going on. But don’t hold your breath waiting for them to be successful.
The near-universal belief that “they” spend too much money in local government continues, even though in most communities that money is authorized by the people themselves at town meetings. And more time is spent assessing blame than trying to fix the root causes.
It is easier to sit back and blame others for our problems than it is to actually fix them. Complaining is our right, but working together is our duty.
At least, that’s what “they” tell me…
