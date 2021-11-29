Bob Foley’s column from Friday, Nov. 26 (“Debt, economics and term limits”) raises issues that need to be further discussed.
Foley raises concern about the U.S. government debt of approximately $30 trillion as being reason for alarm and appears to conclude that the reason for that debt is largely due to liberal politicians wanting to ensure that low-wage earners get paid a living wage for their 40-hour week and that politicians who get re-elected to their office repeatedly are making bad decisions for the country because of their longevity in office.
Foley himself notes that he regularly uses debt as a device to make it more convenient in his life to purchase things and he excuses that by saying he pays it off completely at the end of each month.
He is fortunate he can but I will wager that there was a time in his life that he took on mortgage debt many times his annual income to purchase a residence as a step toward long-term wealth accumulation.
For many of us in life, deciding to take on a large debt for a house or other big item is a sign of optimism that the future will be financially stable and taking on the debt is a device for enjoying today what will take us years to actually own.
Our national debt of $30 trillion needs to be balanced against the United States total net worth of approximately $140 trillion and our annual budget which recently is ranging between $4 trillion and $7 trillion.
While I am not defending a policy of endless debt accumulation, currently the U.S. government is within the boundaries of being able to manage our debt.
With regard to inflation, the pandemic has affected the economy in multiple adverse ways. Many have suffered job and income loss. While financial stimulus programs passed by Congress are adding money to the economy, inflation is far more likely due to supply shortages from production backlogs as well as transportation problems.
Foley raises concern that providing wage increases to low-wage earners is a problem.
The economic fact remains that because of inflation over the last 50 years, the buying power of low-wage earners has progressively decreased such that federal minimum wage in 2019 was worth 17% less than in 2009 and 68% less than in 1968.
A minimum wage of $15 an hour would help correct that but if we added productivity gains during the same timeframe, low-wage workers should be earning $24 an hour to be given their fair share of productivity gains.
Lastly, the issue of term limits.
Politicians are predominantly owned by their campaign donors and predominantly those donors are corporations. Politicians can make bad decisions during their first year of public service or at any time thereafter. Our best assurance of quality governance comes from supporting an aggressive muckraking, investigative free press. Even with that however, we, the voting public, need to make it clear at the ballot box that we the people want, and insist on, quality governance.
