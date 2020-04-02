I am very disappointed not to see wide participation in a deeply understood ethical discussion about the COVID-19 response which seeks to clarify and justify the moral choices we’re making which inflict significant pain on tens of millions of our most economically vulnerable citizens to ameliorate the medical and mortal stress on a much smaller number.
I want this public discussion because:
a) I am utterly bereft of the “tools of the ethical trade” which would enable me to reliably draw my own conclusions and
b) in a period of shared sacrifice, a widely agreed moral foundation surely would help.
Sadly, after reading the opinion piece by Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouviea on March 30, we are still lacking a meaningful analysis. (“The cure isn’t worse than the problem,” March 30, City & Town)
I don’t assert that Gouviea’s conclusion is wrong, but he surely didn’t prove his case.
He merely asserts his points and offers only his own value judgments while trivializing the broad societal costs and playing up individual suffering. That’s not helpful to thoughtfully deciding what we should do.
It is clear and commonplace that our society accepts death and suffering as a “price” we’re willing to pay for certain things which we value.
According to the National Safety Council, just over 3 million people were killed on U.S. highways since 1950. We’ve spent a certain amount to improve the safety of automobiles — the fatality rate is dropping — but we accept that death and suffering will take place in order to gain mobility.
Similarly, thousands of miners have suffered and died from black lung disease so that we could produce electricity and steel.
I’m not citing these two cases as examples of ethically sound decision making. Rather, they illustrate that we have never had a consensus that we will band together to pay any price to prevent death and suffering. Perhaps that is to our shame, but it is the status quo ante.
In the current situation, we are putting our most economically vulnerable citizens in existential peril — without a paycheck, they don’t know where their next rent check or grocery payment will come from.
I’m glad that we’re beefing up unemployment benefits, but we know now that states are not staffed to rapidly put people into the system for benefits to flow and that the suddenly unemployed need funds now.
Businesses are being destroyed by the thousands and the lifework of small business owners is vanishing quickly.
All told, there is real, immediate and severe suffering being inflicted on millions of Americans. This is not asking someone to accept a less bountiful retirement (see Gouviea’s comment regarding his or anyone else’s 401K), this is asking millions to accept penury.
As best I can tell, the current situation can be described thus: We’re asking millions of Americans to pay an untold price in order to save an unknown number of other Americans. It seems clear that the number of coronavirus deaths we may save by shutting a large swath of the economy is quite significant, perhaps hundreds of thousands, according to recent remarks by Dr. Anthony Fauci. So, by saying that the number we’ll save is unknown, I am not trying to minimize the situation. Rather, I’m trying to clarify how deep our quandary really is. The lack of data around both economic suffering and actual morbidity, mortality and severe side effect rates, has leadership in both parties and opinion writers making broad, poorly supported assertions about what we should do. The stakes are much, much too large for that.
In his typically too glib and glossed over way, President Trump has indicated that we should think hard to be sure the medicine isn’t worse than the disease.
He is, clearly, deeply instinctual and in this case, I think his instincts have merit. I’d be shocked to learn that he has the discipline or rigor to thoughtfully answer the question — it’s rather more likely that his gut will emit a tweet.
But, let’s amplify the call to the community of ethicists to drive hard to offer us the tools by which we can arrive at a national consensus.
The question of what amount of one kind of pain and suffering we should endure to avoid another kind of pain and suffering is too important to either dismiss with emotion or simply avoid.
