For many reasons, most of us don’t like uncertainty — it’s an underlying cause for worry and stress, and we try to reduce it or eliminate it as much as we can. I think people like to feel like they are “in control.”
Recent events have made that very hard for most of us to do. One current example of this is the presidential election. I’m convinced that while many people are passionate about one candidate or the other, most of us just want to know the end result, so we can move on with our lives, for better, or for worse. The fact that there is no timeline when we will know who the winner — that this could drag on almost indefinitely — is probably the hardest part for most of us to swallow.
The coronavirus pandemic presents a similar situation.
The prospects of a vaccine are nice but who really knows if or when a vaccine will be ready, and available, to the majority of the public? Sadly, as cases continue to rise and our governor begins to institute even more restrictions, there really is no end in sight.
However, I don’t believe it needs to be this way. I believe setting clear, measurable, and timebound goals around the steps we are taking (and WHY we are taking them) in response to COVID-19, could change our perspective and reduce the stress caused by so much uncertainty.
Back in March, we were told that we needed to take drastic steps to “flatten the curve.”
While the virus is not deadly to the vast majority of people, the prospects of emergency rooms being overwhelmed with critical patients, all at the same time, with a shortage of ventilators and hospital beds, could have potentially led to an even more tragic loss of life as patients were not provided the care they needed to survive.
In those early days, we HAD a goal. People could rally around the need to “flatten the curve,” and they did. And we succeeded. However, slowly but surely, somewhere along the line, we realized the goals had changed. How and why they had changed, was never clearly articulated, but nonetheless, our collective experience and observation tells us that they did.
Now here we stand, approximately eight months after the onset of the pandemic, again worried about the risk and uncertainty posed by the virus and about the risk and uncertainty around our government’s response.
I truly believe we need to ask ourselves, and specifically Gov. Charlie Baker who is issuing all of these executive orders, why we are doing this. What is the goal? This has not been clear to the vast majority of people since the first curve was flattened, and I believe it is the underlying cause of so much of the fear, anger, and stress we are all feeling.
I ask Governor Baker: Is the goal to “flatten the curve” in hospitalization rates? Is it to reduce the death rate? Is it to reduce the number of infections per day? Increase and pervasive (rapid) testing? Or is it something different?
Governor Baker, once you’ve decided what the goal is, how will you measure success? How will you define what success looks like, and when we can claim it? Then, and only then, we would be equipped with the information we need to be able to CHOOSE (not be ordered) to rally around a collective goal, working together, rather than bickering about “wearing masks in public” and various other statistics of dubious veracity that are floating around about the virus.
The fact is, we’re being asked, collectively, to pay a huge price to prevent the spread of coronavirus (economically, mentally, physically and even in terms of limiting our most basic civil liberties). If our governor is going to be issuing executive orders that are asking us to sacrifice so much, we deserve open and honest communication about why we are doing so, what the specific goals are and how will we measure success, and for the how long they will last.
Good leaders set goals and get their team to rally around them. They secure the “buy in” of their team and can accomplish great things. Bad leaders issue executive orders, fail to build a strong team, and inevitably fail.
Leaving the citizens of our great Commonwealth in a state of open-endedness is poor leadership, and may be doing just as much, or more, damage than the virus itself.
