Coronavirus is a thief.
To some it is the grim reaper, a sign from God, a wake-up call or an opportunity, but I assure you that it’s main job is that of a thief.
It not only steals lives, but jobs, education, friends, happiness, and freedom. I, and many others, are lucky enough to seemingly be spared, even with the emotional toll it has taken on us. We might seem safe now but COVID-19 is like a burglar acting swiftly in the night.
You can take as many precautions as you wish, but in the end you still have to patiently wait, not knowing if you could be the next victim it targets.
How did the world let this situation become a worldwide pandemic and how is it effecting everyone’s lives?
COVID-19 has stolen a plethora of aspects from my life. I can no longer attend school the way I used to.
Human interaction is an essential part of education that I am lacking.
I can’t see the majority of my family and my friends or feel their arms wrapped around me in a loving embrace. The activities that once brought me so much joy, such as swimming and going into public places, have been ripped away from me.
There is a reason that isolation is a harsh punishment for criminals and now innocent citizens have been subjected to the same form of discipline.
COVID-19 can take a lot away from me, but it can not take my positivity. I have an excessive amount of time to spend with my family, to try new things, and to go outside into nature, which is often taken for granted.
The consequences of COVID-19 are not exclusive to one family or country, it has affected everyone.
Grocery stores have the bare minimum stocked on their shelves, people walk around with masks and gloves, and every news channel consistently has a segment on air about the virus.
It is as if I am walking through an apocalyptic world. Some people are trying their hardest to stop the spread of this virus and others aren’t trying at all.
Despite anyone’s efforts, we are all tripping over our own feet because we are babies trying to walk in an unfamiliar world.
The worst part is that we are all unsure if this unprecedented world will soon become normal to us.
With all the time in the world, it’s easy to try and place blame on others for this worldwide pandemic.
America saw COVID-19 from miles away when it originated in China, yet we did not take appropriate action. I can’t help but wonder if our government put aside its pride to focus on the people’s well-being, would we all be in this situation right now?
Would quarantine be necessary if airports had been closed as soon as word of the virus got out? Is it possible to place blame on a life-stealing pandemic that is out of our control? The truth is that I am not sure. Its effects can be seen in everyone’s lives and being bitter about it only turns us against each other, which is the last thing needed in a dire situation.
How long will this worldwide pandemic last? Estimates can be made, but nothing can be determined for sure. One thing that can be determined is that a thief can never be victorious unless we let it.
Millions are mourning the losses in their lives, but also trying to see the positivity of the situation and spread joy.
The world is no longer waiting for the burglar known as COVID-19 to attack, we are taking precautions and fighting back.
In spite of the crisis we have recently seen, the world will recover and tell this story to future generations.
