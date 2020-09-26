I appreciate The Sun Chronicle editorial board saying that my intentions are good but when they say they’re not practical, they are missing the point. (“A great idea that’s simply not practical,” Opinion, Sept. 25)
I’m sure, however, that the newspaper’s editorial board is not alone.
One step at a time is how we get to where we want to go.
I proposed the local ban of the distribution of several harmful consumer products because these products are bad for our environment when they are being created, and they are bad for our environment when they’re being disposed.
On Oct. 1 2019, we eliminated single-use plastic bags in Attleboro. When we did that we were the 85th municipality in the state to do so. There are now 139, which comprises 60% of the state’s population. No one said it was not practical when we banned the distribution of single use plastic bags. This newspaper praised that step.
Mansfield did not say it was not practical when that town banned the distribution of polystyrene food packaging, aka plastic and styrofoam take away containers and cups. In fact, there are 47 cities and towns in Massachusetts that have already eliminated polystyrene food packaging.
The Sierra Club notes that “Bans on polystyrene food items are in place all over the world: in major cities such as Oakland, San Francisco, and Chicago; in the state of Maine; and countries such as China, India, and Taiwan.”
There are 18 communities in Massachusetts that have bottled-water bans targeting polyethylene terephthalate — plastic bottles made of polycarbonate.
Nine states banned the manufacture and sale of products containing microbeads. Plastic straws have been banned in at least six towns in Massachusetts.
The reason some people support the prohibition of the distribution of these things is because we are participating in a larger movement to make our city, state, and country a cleaner place. And in doing so we participate in making the world a cleaner place.
Former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and Massachusetts Congressman Tip O’Neill once said that “all politics are local.”
The way the state legislature works is that when individual communities start doing something and the dominoes start falling, the state legislature takes notice. When they see that the direction of state is moving a certain way, that’s when they often take action.
By taking these steps, we’re sending a message to the state that this is the direction we want to see our society go in. We’re also sending a message that we’re not going to wait for them to act.
It’s true that people can bring in products from other communities, but making them unavailable in Attleboro is going to decrease the amount of litter of these products in Attleboro. And, as I said, it is doing our part in trying to make the world a better place. And that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to make our world a better place by doing our part.
Through all of the pessimism, and all of the obstacles, and all of the obstruction that some people put up, to feel a sense of purpose that it is possible to make the world a better place is why I do what I do.
I campaigned on a cleaner, greener Attleboro. That is one thing I was elected to do.
The Attleboro community has a chance to show leadership by being bold. To paraphrase Gandhi, “be the change we want to see in the world.”
This is an opportunity to be the change that we want to see in the world. This is an opportunity to make for a cleaner, greener Attleboro.
Others will take notice and they, too, will do their part.
