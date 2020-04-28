When Alan Greenspan became chairman of the Federal Reserve on Aug. 11, 1987, his first undertaking was to compile a playbook for a host of financial disruptions. On Oct. 19, 1987, the stock market crashed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 22.6% in a single day.
On Jan. 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency due to the coronavirus. On March 13, 2020, the United States declared a similar national emergency.
These two events are highlighted for their timelines and contrasting outcomes. There was no warning that the stock market was about to crash. The United States was aware for months that the virus was rapidly spreading in other countries.
The economy grew at a rate of 4.5% in 1988 with the Dow Jones Industrial Average fully recovering two years later. The United States makes up 4.25% of the world’s population and as of this writing, 50,000 of us have died from COVID-19, representing 25% of the world’s total deaths. These two events seem to indicate that planning, or the lack of it, played a major role in their outcomes.
There are too many unknowns about the virus to make anything but guesses about its economic impact.
J.P. Morgan economists estimate that U.S. gross domestic product is collapsing at a 40% annual rate. Plans need to be made by asking what is crucial, necessary and essential to survive this and the best ways to provide them.
The city of Attleboro will have some very difficult choices to make. Help does not appear to be in the offering from either the federal or state governments.
The Cares Act provided no direct funding to cities with populations less than 500,000. The state needs to run a balanced budget.
State revenue shortfalls estimates range up to 20%. Like Alan Greenspan, the city needs a playbook based on revenue shortages. This means identifying critical services and how to maintain them at various levels of falling revenue. Shortfall planning should range between the 2008 recession to a 1930s-type depression due to the extreme level of global debt.
Many of the things we thought we needed and what we need have been altered due to this virus.
It would be inconceivable to imagine that a $260 million high school would pass if voting were held today.
The city needs to consider all options to relieve the additional tax burden at a time when we can least afford it. This is especially true as the state may not be able to fully fund their share of the construction cost.
Everything from cost reduction design changes to securing the site and suspending construction until our financial situation improves needs be on the table.
Losing your home to either a tax sale or foreclosure for the sake of a building is unconscionable at a moment like this.
