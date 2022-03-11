For most of the 20th century, global political order was consistently defined by great power competition on a grand scale. Whether it was the fascist/imperial Axis Powers of World War II vs the Allies, or the Cold War, between the more liberal democracies led by the United States vs the Totalitarian Communist regimes, led by the Soviet Union, great power competition was the norm.
In 1991 with the fall of the Soviet Union, the Cold War ended, and a new, unipolar world order emerged that political scientists have called, “Pax Americana.” This era was defined by a state of relative peace and stability, the ascendency of more liberal and democratic norms, and the rise of international institutions and global trade — all presided over the by the military, economic, and political power of the United States as the sole remaining great power.
China causes seismic shift
Over the last 15 years, it has become clear that “Pax Americana” is fading fast. The rise of China, which has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and become the second largest economic and military power in the world, has led to a new order where the U.S. is increasingly challenged for political, economic, and military leadership by the authoritarian/autocratic regimes of China, and Russia. Effectively, history is now repeating itself, and we are now living in a world that is once again being divided between two competing political philosophies and economic models.
Nothing drove this point home more clearly in living rooms around the world, than seeing Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and China’s Xi Jinping, standing together at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in February.
The emergence of China, and the resurgence of Russia, had seemingly set the stage for a new 21st century great power competition.
For the better part of the last 20 years, both Russia and China have methodically, and successfully, sought to peck away at the foundations of the liberal, democratic world order. Russia, for its part, has sought to sow dissension within the liberal, democratic world order, and to cast doubt upon the resolve and commitment of the U.S. and its NATO allies to fight to protect their way of life.
If current trends had continued, it would have become increasingly difficult for the U.S. to maintain its relative advantage against the two authoritarian great powers.
But that was 14 days ago …
The invasion
With Russia’s assault on Ukraine, everything changed.
In the weeks before the invasion, the American administration took the unprecedented step of sharing with the world a great deal of intelligence about the impending invasion — effectively revealing Russia’s invasion playbook for the coming campaign. Russia, of course, denied it planned to invade — but then, as we now know, proceeded to invade almost exactly in the way that the Biden administration foretold.
This novel, “transparency strategy,” as executed by the U.S., laid bare the absurd Russian claims of “stopping genocide” and “de-nazification”, which were the supposed justification for its so-called “military operation.” The utter absurdity of these lies, in turn, made it extremely easy for the U.S., its allies, and most of the world, to immediately stand united against Russian aggression.
Now, as the Russian war effort has faltered, it has turned to more brutal tactics to accomplish its goals, indiscriminately targeting civilians, and further rallying the world against it.
With near universal condemnation (from nearly all save for China, India, and Venezuela), and the strongest sanctions regime in the history of the world, the Russian economy basically collapsed overnight. Over the long term, this will do more damage than any bullets could ever do, as Russian isolation and economic degradation will rapidly reduce its ability to compete on the military, economic, and political battlefields required to be a truly “great power.”
Russia, perhaps unwittingly, has in many ways strengthened the democratic, liberal political order that they, and their Chinese partners, have tried so hard (and with some success) to weaken and discredit, while at the same time exposing for all to see that brute force, and violence, lie at the heart of their own autocratic and authoritarian ideologies.
Militarily speaking, Russia, ironically, has successfully done what seemed impossible, which is to strengthen the bonds of the NATO alliance, while also spurring European governments to (finally) start investing much more in their own defense.
Through their actions, they have weakened and discredited themselves in the great power competition with the liberal, democratic order, while simultaneously strengthening the resolve and unity of their competitors.
Finally, China, of course, has been watching all of this unfold very closely. With China’s stated intent of one day unifying Taiwan with mainland China (by political or military means), the world’s united and powerful response toward Russian aggression may cause them think twice about invading Taiwan, at least for now. At the very least, the world’s response to Russian actions, and the fierce resistance by an outmanned and outgunned Ukraine, shows China that the price of a Taiwan invasion is likely to be extremely high, and hopefully, prohibitive.
Nobody knows how this will end. However, if Russia persists on its current path — even if it accomplishes its goals of territorial expansion and regime change — it will remain an international pariah, and Putin will never bring back the “glory” of the former Soviet Empire to which he clearly aspires.
At this point, no matter what it does, Russia will find itself in a weakened state vis a vis its rivals, increasingly isolated, increasingly poor, and reliant on Beijing as its sole political and economic partner.
This is definitely not the outcome Putin envisioned when he launched his brutal campaign against the people of Ukraine.