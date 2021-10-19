The week is National School Bus Safety Week this year‘s theme is:
School buses link home to the classroom with more than 25 million students riding everyday.
The danger zone is the area 12 feet all the way around a school bus. School buses are the most regulated vehicle on the road. Everything is in a law (Chapter 90) the color, shape, overhead lights, the hood color, how many exits there are (depending upon the capacity of the bus).
School buses cannot be decorated inside as this is a fire hazard and nothing should be attached to the grill that could encourage the child to stop and look or touch it , putting them in the danger zone. Ask that these items be removed.
Safety of the students begins at home. Please put everything in your child’s backpack so that they have nothing to drop or blow away, and have their hands free to use the handrails to enter and exit the bus. Be at the bus stop prior to the arrival time for the bus.
Running from the house up behind the school bus or running after the bus, puts children in the danger zone.
Some of these areas cannot be seen by the driver. The driver needs to see the students at the stop, in order to run the lights to warn traffic that they are about to stop for children.
If the children are not out cars do not see a reason to stop making the stop unsafe.
Please never drive up behind a bus and drop your child out of a car to run up the side. This puts them in the worst danger zone.
Please remind your child if they drop anything do not run back for the dropped item as this puts you in the danger zone. Remind your child about being a responsible pedestrian.
Stop, look left, right and then left again before entering the street.
Tell them repeatedly that cars are not always paying attention and do not always stop.
It amazes school bus drivers to have traffic being so impatient when a driver makes a school bus stop to secure children in their seats, when that same car will wait 15 cars deep for a coffee.
Children do not always make the best decisions. They can be impulsive and are not old enough to be cognitively aware of traffic dangers.
If your child has a cell phone or music device it cannot be used boarding or exiting the bus. Students must be at the direction of the driver and if they are talking or wearing headphones, they cannot safely cross the street. School bus safety is everyone’s responsibility.
The parent to prepare the child to ride the bus, the driver to be on time and set expectations for the students and the motoring public being patient for the time it takes to pick up and drop students our most precious cargo.
