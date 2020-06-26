June is recognized as Pride month within the LGBTQ+ community. It’s a time traditionally associated with parades and celebrations. It’s also a time to honor the victims of hate crimes within the LGBTQ+ community and take action against systemic oppression and bigotry.
As a member of the Attleboro Council on Human Rights, I advocate for the human rights of Attleboro residents.
Attleboro has taken steps towards promoting inclusion. The Gender and Sexuality Alliance at Attleboro High School provides youth with a safe space to seek support.
The Attleboro Council on Human Rights was created to advocate for the human rights of Attleboro residents.
I feel strongly that more needs to be done to support the LGBTQ+ community.
Trans women of color have been affected by violent crimes at an alarming rate in recent years. Advocacy groups such as The Human Rights Campaign feel that trans women of color are targeted due to the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia and transphobia.
Injustices are not always as easy to identify as a homicide. Many within the LGBTQ+ community face discrimination and intolerance from their families, friends, church communities, state agencies and employers.
In many instances, microaggressions are endured on a regular basis. Examples of microaggressions are not being referred to by your affirmed name and pronoun or working within a company that does not embrace diversity. These instances of microaggressions create a culture where people within the LGBTQ+ community become vulnerable to bullying, violent crimes and homicide.
Addressing systemic racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia and transphobia is not an easy thing to do. However, the price we pay for not having these conversations is alienating those within the LGBTQ+ community, compelling them to live in fear of being their authentic selves due to the prejudice of others.
Whether you identify as LGBTQ+ or as an ally, there are things all of us can do to show our support. Take the opportunity to talk with people about inclusion.
If you see that someone is being bullied, be brave and speak up. Talk with your employers about providing cultural competency trainings regarding LGBTQ+ issues. Voice your support for those within the LGBTQ+ community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.