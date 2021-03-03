On April 10, Norton voters will be asked to approve the charter recommended by Norton’s Charter Commission.
The nine elected members of the commission would like to take a moment to explain what that vote means as well as to clear up some misinformation.
In April 2019 (in the largest turnout in a non-override election in the last decade), voters approved the formation of a Charter Commission by a 4-1 margin in order to determine if Norton’s government could be more efficient and effective.
We solicited face-to-face meetings with every town board and department and actively sought input from the residents of Norton through interviews, surveys, open public comment at each meeting, and 3 public hearings.
During this 18-month process, the issues that were repeatedly raised were efficiency, transparency, communication, and accountability.
The commission members elected by Norton voters represent a wide range of backgrounds. After this thorough process, we independently and unanimously reached the conclusion that a Town Council form of government best addresses the issues raised.
Town Meeting is no longer effective or efficient. It only meets twice a year, making us slow to respond to both issues and opportunities. It disenfranchises an entire population who, due to work schedules and other commitments or obstacles, can’t attend. As a result, decisions are too often made by special interest groups and there is little accountability when the decisions are not in the best interest of Norton as a whole.
A Town Council form of government provides a legislative body that can make decisions at any time as the need arises. It allows all voters to decide who is making decisions for our town. Voters can elect those who they feel will make well-informed decisions that address the needs of the entire town and, if they don’t, they can hold them accountable by voting them out. All of these combined serves to give Norton residents a greater voice in decisions that impact our town.
To answer a question raised by Robert Kimball in a Feb. 17 guest column published in The Sun Chronicle (“Town Council is not good for Norton,” Opinion) about why we didn’t choose a Representative Town Meeting, after much research on this topic, we realized that RTM is not more efficient than our current open town meeting.
RTM, like open town meeting, only meets twice a year. Additionally, we found that other towns with RTM consistently have trouble filling seats and have multiple uncontested seats; therefore, accountability remains an issue since you can’t vote someone out if there’s no one willing to challenge the seat.
In addition to changing to a Town Council form of government, the charter provides a framework to create a Department of Public Works which would give the Town Manager and the Town Council oversight and accountability over the water and sewer department so that problems can be addressed in a timely manner. The charter also includes a budget process that emphasizes clear communication and collaboration across town government and establishes procedures for new direct citizen participation in town governance.
On April 10, the choice will be yours.
The state law governing this process dictates that this decision be made by the voters of Norton at a town election. If you vote “yes” on Question 1, a transition committee would be formed in order to provide a smooth transition to the Town Council form of government. If you vote “no,” the current government — and the problems you identified with it — remains exactly the same.
We encourage the residents of Norton to take some time to read through the information we have posted to our website and to reach out to the Charter Commission directly at charter@nortonmaus.com with any questions or concerns you may have.
The Norton Charter Commission:
Laura Parker, chair
Kevin Schleicher, Jr., vice chair
Sandra Ollerhead, clerk
Janey Goodwin
David Heaney
Denise Luciano
Keith Silver
Kerry Malloy Snyder
David Wrenn
