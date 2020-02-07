Last Friday, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in the United States.
The day before that, the World Health Organization declared the virus an international public health emergency.
Efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus include closing borders to Chinese travelers, quarantining non-Chinese travels who return to their home countries, and concerted efforts to develop a vaccine.
Restricting travel and quarantining travelers helps to reduce public exposure to an infectious threat. It is not, however, sufficient to completely eliminate transmission of a disease.
This brings us to vaccines and why they are critical to public health.
We are all aware that vaccination limits the spread of contagious diseases such as measles and influenza. However, the means by which vaccines accomplish this involves more than inoculating a few individuals within a population. Rather, vaccines not only help to immunize individuals against a given disease, they also promote resistance to spread of disease through an effect known as herd immunity.
Herd immunity confers resistance to spread of a given communicable disease when a high enough percentage of individuals in a community has been vaccinated. It has been reported that achieving herd immunity in a population requires that 83 to 94% a population must receive vaccination, depending upon the disease.
And there’s another benefit to herd immunity.
Herd immunity within a community in which high percentages of the population are vaccinated against such disease as measles, mumps, and influenza can help to protect residents with weakened immune systems such as may occur during treatment of cancer, the young, and the elderly for potentially life-threatening infections.
Vaccination against communicable diseases is a social responsibility that helps to protect each of us as individuals from communicable diseases and, in so doing, helps to protect the community at large.
So, although each of us is responsible for our own health, we are also responsible for helping to promote the health of our community.
Where are we now?
At present, although Massachusetts state law requires that school-age children receive a series of immunizations -- www.mass.gov/regulations/105-CMR-22000-immunization-of-students-before-admission-to-school -- the rate of unimmunized school-age children is high in some areas of the state.
Now, more than at any time in the past, it is urgent that Massachusetts enact legislation to centralize immunization data, develop ways to enforce such requirements as vaccination of school-age children, confer herd immunity, and protect our most vulnerable communities. In addition, the state should fund and launch public awareness campaigns to promote vaccination and benefits of herd immunity.
This is why, in September 2019, state Sen. Becca Rausch and state Rep. Paul Donato filed a bill called the Community Immunity Act. According to Rausch’s website, the Act would:
- “Authorize DPH to set a standard immunization schedule for all child care centers, K-12 schools, summer camps, and colleges/universities.
- Generate consistency in the immunization exemptions process through consolidation within the Department of Public Health (DPH), relieving individual schools/districts from the burden of managing the process.
- Provide DPH with statutory authority to collect immunization data statewide.
- Mandate that covered programs notify families whenever they fall below protective rates of herd immunity and provide DPH with the responsibility to conduct outreach to parents and guardians to improve immunization rates.”
Vaccination has eradicated smallpox and has almost eradicated polio. Until recently, measles was believed to be almost eradicated, however it re-emerged and spread to unvaccinated individuals.
The re-emergence of measles can be considered strongly related to complacency about it and slack adherence to immunization guidelines.
As we watch the coronavirus spread outward from Asia and read about last fall’s measles outbreak in Samoa, a story that was punctuated by cases of measles in the United States, we must come to terms with the fact that we must address whether to require and how to implement immunizations against communicable disease as a means of protecting the health of the public.
Please contact Massachusetts’ Committee on Public Health and your state senator to share your support for and any concerns about the Community Immunity Act.
