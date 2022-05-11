The May 3 meeting of the Attleboro City Council meeting was packed, pretty much standing-room only. How often do we see this? Isn’t this what our elected officials tell us that they want to see? “The people” participating in city government? Who were those people in attendance?
They were the people who make up 30% of Attleboro’s population — the largest growing segment of our population, and the most ignored constituency in our city: Our senior citizens and their advocates.
Why was the council chamber packed?
Last February, Mayor Paul Heroux sent a request to the city council for $150,000, to begin a feasibility study to plan for a much-needed new senior center. All this time later, this request is still sitting in committee, with no discussion. The attendees at last week’s meeting wanted to know why, and asked that this issue be addressed, as it should be.
Proposed “city business” sent from the mayor to the city council should never be kept in committee for any length of time. The business sent, is the business of 47,000 people in this city. It is meant for a respectful healthy discussion and a conclusion that is in the best interest of the residents of this city.
After the passage of a tax override for a new high school, a special senior committee was formed by the city council. The purpose of this committee was to explore ways to help ease the tax burden, for senior citizens, of the override — as promised. This special committee sat dormant for how many years now? Just plain wrong!
This special committee is just now, finally, starting to hold discussions and take some action. Will discussion and action for a new senior center take years to come out of committee and see some deliberation?
Attleboro’s senior citizens deserve better. We all do. At election time, candidates flock to the homes of seniors and talk about how much they care about them. Every year. The latest election is over. It is time to put words into action.
Attleboro needs a new senior center. Our seniors need to be shown the respect that they have earned after working and contributing to this city for many, many years.
However, it seems that they have stood in some invisible line for their turn, and have been forgotten.
Last week our council chamber was packed for all to see. Our seniors were/are not invisible.
City government exists to do “the people’s business.” It’s time to do it! The mayor’s request for money for a feasibility study for a new senior center, needs to exit committee and be discussed. That is how democracy is supposed to work. The people have spoken.
I would like to thank City Councilor Ty Waterman for the extraordinary amount of work that he has put into seeing that our senior citizens are treated with respect and pushing for this issue to come to the forefront. Waterman is a city councilor who really cares about the people of this city