The owners of 27-29 South Main St., that “hole in the ground” in Attleboro, are seeking $1.28 million in tax relief.
If approved, this tax exemption will profoundly affect seven generations of city administrations who will not have that revenue to match their increased expenses.
We, the taxpayers, are already paying for a new high school. Soon, we will be paying for a new COA and public safety buildings.
The Attleboro Economic Development Incentive Board and the council, have already awarded $585,582 to these property owners for a seven-year term. This new resolution will replace and nullify the previous resolution, voted on May 4, 2021. The revised request is for $1,280,201 for a 15-year term. They are also getting $1.8 million in tax credits from the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
I object to city Economic Director Katherine Feerick’s statement in the Aug. 22 article (“Project in Limbo,” front page, The Sun Chronicle) in which she states if her proposal does not pass, “it will remain a pit for at least five years.” There is no way for her to know this.
Research shows that they have a $9 million mortgage on the property taken on Dec. 17, 2021, seven months after the first Tax Incentive Exemption. Within three months they were back asking for more tax relief. They purchased the property on Jan. 24, 2020, for $850,000, fair market value.
If the city council rejects the new TIE agreement, the owners would face three possibilities: Sell the property as soon as possible, default on the loan or, maybe — despite their statements otherwise — proceed with the project. The property could also be subject to an “Instrument of Taking” by the city for nonpayment of taxes.
During her presentation, the economic director encouraged the council to approve this new TIE, stating that they purchased the property for $750-ish thousand, that the seller demanded above market price, that the current value is $9.5 million and that, if not approved, the property would sit for years like 160 Pine Street. All false.
When the owners were asked by City Councilor Ty Waterman what the benefits were to both the city and the buyers, none of them gave a reasonable answer. When asked by Council President Jay DiLisio why Attleboro, they were stunned to silence, then, Kristin Lenhart, one of the principals of 27-29 South Main St., stated, “now there’s not super strong appeal.” They saw profit.
The projected cost to develop this building in May 2021 was $10,809,070. The reported cost as of May 2022 is $13,897,216. They are requesting a TIE of $1,280,201. The proposed building would house 46 residential units, 10 studios, 36 one-bedroom apartments, but no retail space. Rentals rates in Attleboro have risen double digits in the past several years, as have costs. These would be market-rate apartments.
To bridge a $2,132,459 budget gap, 37 Union St. — another separate project — requested a $100,000 reduction in building fees. Their cost is $28,161,303 for 59 apartments. City Councilors Cathleen DeSimone and Laura Dolan said they would support this cut because the project provides affordable housing. “People in the city are screaming for (affordable housing),” Dolan said. “If this was a market value place, no way would I vote for it.” To those comments, I say to DeSimone and Dolan: Put the citizens’ money where your mouth is.
Some city councilors are concerned about a “pit” on South Main Street, yet did nothing in 20 years while the Briggs Hotel was left to deteriorate. I prefer a vacant lot, a wildflower field, a playground, or a parking lot rather than being threatened. Leaving a pit in the ground could be deemed unsafe. Currently, the fence for 27-39 South Main St. encroaches not only on public property, but property owned by The Sun Chronicle. This needs to be rectified.
I urge the residents of Attleboro to contact your city councilors on this matter and tell them to vote NO!