I am no scientist but I can see the impacts of climate change when surfcasting the coastal shore and the Cape Cod Canal where I fish almost every day from the end of April to mid-November. Fishing is rapidly changing and evolving as a result of climate change.
The impacts of rising sea levels, warming water, and the shifting stocks of fish, both forage fish and sportfish, are more evident each year.
This year our region had an abundance of forage fish including silversides, bay anchovies, mackerel of all types, herring, mature Atlantic menhaden, and peanut bunker (immature Atlantic menhaden).
I have to believe that these large quantities of bait are here due in part to warming water.
We need to safeguard our diverse fishing habitats, estuaries and fisheries, to make sure our grandchildren and great grandchildren can fish in the future.
Climate change impacts are having a profound impact on the shoreline, fish habitat, and the fish we catch & release and/or eat. Climate impacts I see include coastal erosion, habitat degradation and the flooding of some of our coastal communities.
The Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act (MSA) is the nation’s premier marine fishing law. After a year-long listening tour, a bill to make improvements to MSA has been introduced by Congressmen Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Ed Case (D-HI). The bill has the climate ready provisions we need to protect our fisheries.
As an active angler I would like to speak out in favor of this legislation as it offers a bold and comprehensive update to MSA, recommits to sustainable management and readies our fisheries for the impacts of climate change.
The proposals in the bill would enhance our ocean’s long-term ability to provide food and support businesses, recreation, culture and thriving coastal communities. Key bill provisions include:
Getting fisheries ready for climate change: The bill incorporates climate considerations throughout the management process, ramps up production of climate-relevant science and data, and creates mechanisms to produce climate-ready management decisions addressing shifting stock challenges. The reality of these warming waters means shifting fish stocks. For example, black sea bass continue to swim north into Massachusetts and the Gulf of Maine. Striped bass are staying longer in the season as a result of the warming Northern waters, not to mention, lobster have been moving north too.
Rebuilding fish stocks: Plans to bring fish populations back to healthy levels are more important than ever before in light of climate change impacts. We need to both address climate impacts in the MSA and bolster stock rebuilding in the law. We need to ensure efforts to bring fisheries back to sustainable levels are effective and stay on track as well as build more accountability into the system for when such efforts fail while avoiding stocks becoming overfished in the first place.
Protecting forage fish: The bill requires the consideration of predator needs in existing fishery management plans such as the relationship of Atlantic menhaden as a forage fish for whales, tuna, bluefish, striped bass, osprey and other species.
I urge anglers and members of Congress to support this legislation. It addresses angler needs today, and in the future as fisheries need to change in response to climate impacts.
