Re: Bob Foley’s opinion piece, “Who would have thought?” published in the Jan. 29 edition of The Sun Chronicle.
Mr. Foley, I always read your opinions, I often disagree with your statements, but understand that it is important to know what other people think and feel. Unfortunately, I believe your latest column was way off the mark as you neglect to put the issues you identify into the proper context of events leading up to the situation that so distresses you.
It would be appropriate to first revisit why more than 20,000 National Guardsmen were in Washington, D.C., in the first place. They were there because of an unprecedented attack on our nation’s Capitol by a large mob of Donald Trump supporters. These supporters were egged on for two months by the president and his vocal supporters in the House and Senate over baseless claims of massive election fraud. They were invited to D.C. for a rally where the president and others encouraged them to “march to the Capitol,” to “kick ass and take names,” and to win “trial by combat.”
This massive crowd was primed and ready for their violent actions that subsequently followed. Sadly, a Capitol Police officer lost his life at the hands of these rioters, while two more subsequently took their own lives after living through the horrors of what we all watched unfold on our televisions. More than 100 police officers had to be treated for their wounds following this attack.
We will never be able to forget the images of these rioters erecting gallows, attacking police with an American flag, surging through the Capitol taking selfies, and threatening to “Hang Mike Pence.” I hope we can at least share a common opinion that the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a national disgrace that did not need to happen.
The additional context we now know is that nearly 15% of the people arrested following the Capitol attack are veterans or active-duty military, including several active members of the National Guard. To be clear — actual guard members were arrested for storming the Capitol. Any responsible commander would therefore realize they had an obligation to ensure that their unit’s members were not conflicted with upholding their sworn oath versus those members taking action on deeply held beliefs about a “stolen” election. As a student of history, I am sure that you remember Egyptian soldiers murdering President Anwar Sadat with hand grenades during a military parade, all because of beliefs the soldiers held in conflict with their sworn military oath.
Such a heinous act taking place on U.S. soil is exactly what our national leaders and military commanders were prudently seeking to avoid on Jan. 20 by vetting their troops before assigning them to armed security details.
As a retired Naval Officer who proudly served for 22 years, I do not find the vetting of guard members in this situation out of line. I experienced multiple occasions where I was vetted for positions of responsibility, including security clearance investigations that dug deep into my personal history and connections.
When serving in the military, the service member knows that the legal needs of the service ALWAYS take precedence.
Given the highly uncertain threat posed in the days following the Capitol attack, our entrusted leaders absolutely needed to vet security forces for potential conflicts of interest. Your attempt to label this solely as a political game can only be taken seriously only if one puts on blinders and conveniently forgets the events leading up to it.
Finally, I would like to comment on your conclusion that this all points to the Democrats coming for our guns. My wife and I are both proud owners of a Massachusetts License to Carry. I am, and always will be, a registered independent who votes my conscience and have voted for Republican presidential candidates more often than not. That said, your stance feels like the too-often, over-the-top complaints that the far-left liberal bogeyman is coming to take my guns AND ... fill in the blank. Often missed is that with the right to own and carry firearms, also comes substantial responsibility. By wrapping up, as you did, you are conflating the issue of leaders properly vetting armed security forces with the political correctness police disarming us all. It is intellectually dishonest and seems done so you can gain some cheap points against “those bogeymen” coming for our guns.
The country is in a precarious place right now. We all need to be thinking critically about how we are causing the environment that contributed to the Capitol attack on Jan 6. I say this because as much as I respect your right to your published opinion, I would also hope you understand your civic responsibility for helping bring our nation back from the edge by presenting assessments that do not conveniently leave out critical elements of the story.
