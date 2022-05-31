It is time for The Sun Chronicle management to take a stand. I am writing to vehemently complain about the lack of content in Bob Foley’s May 27th column — “Don’t like the Second Amendment, change the Constitution.” That’s right, lack of content.
In his 751-word pointless tirade on the Second Amendment, Foley doesn’t make even one reference of respect to the 19 children who were murdered in that horrible attack. There was not one expression of condolence or sadness. There were no offer of prayers. Even the tired and worn out political phrase, “They will be in my thoughts” was absent. Perhaps, this is because most of the families were Mexican.
I have never been a fan of Foley’s opinions. His column has been adorning the bottom of my bird’s cage since he began. This, however, was the last straw. Foley’s complete disregard for the lives of these children is inexcusable. His clueless observations even included the application of the phrase, “never let a good crisis go to waste.” A good crisis? Is that what Foley thinks is an apt description of the massive and totally avoidable massacre of these angels?
Does this man have any children? Does he know what it is like to lose a child? I could tell him. I could tell him what it was like to have a Red Cross worker ask me for the name of my son’s dentist because they might need his dental records to identify his body from all the others.
I believe in freedom of speech. I believe it is vital to our country. What I cannot believe is that this man, who has filled his weekly columns with bigotry, ignorance and now total disregard for the very lives of those children, still deserves the status of Sun Chronicle columnist. Honor your respected community image. Don’t be seen as endorsing hateful, racist, and insensitive ramblings under your proud banner. Remove the “Sun Chronicle weekly columnist” mantle of respect from this man. Let him spew his venom and exercise his free speech in letters to the editor.