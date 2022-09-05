It is hard not to see the hole in the center of Attleboro, located at 27-39 South Main St.
Our development team acquired this site approximately two years ago, which was known as the former Briggs Hotel.
Our intention was to construct a Class A, 46-unit apartment building.
As a nod to the history and preservation of the name, we were proposing to call the new building The Briggs Crossing. This building will be tailored to attract working professionals, graduate students and residents who require disability compliant units. The plan was for parking spaces on site to minimize an impact on the parking situation in Attleboro. For years this excellent downtown site had a dilapidated, futile building.
Our building layout and architecture has been thoroughly designed and thought out to be a long-term successful project for the city. Our goal was to build an attractively designed property that encourages people to choose this building and move to Attleboro. Our smaller scale building, with its transitional design, combined with the growing Attleboro downtown and convenient train access will be a win for all parties.
We have been working with Attleboro’s Economic Development office during this time, and have had the distinct pleasure working with Catherine Feerick, director of economic development.
This project was one of less than a dozen awarded statewide through a highly competitive bidding process. The state believed this to be a worthy and desirable project and wanted to be part of it. Our team worked for an entire year to obtain this award for the City of Attleboro.
This project has been delayed due to the following factors: A yearlong delay in obtaining a Housing Development Incentive Program award, supply chain and inflationary issues, and a dramatic increase in borrowing rates. (Ask anybody trying to obtain a new loan for a car or house lately!)
Due to the shifting financial landscape and overall outlook for this project, the Attleboro Economic Development Incentive Board voted to amend a previously approved Tax Incremental Exemption — essentially a tax abatement that would allow the numbers to work. The vote was 6-1 in favor. This amendment would allow the City of Attleboro an almost 500% increase in property taxes over and above what the city had been achieving for over 20 years.
It was stated in Martha Conti’s guest column published in The Sun Chronicle Sept. 2 (“City should not give tax exemption to project”) that we requested the original Tax Increment Exemption three months prior, which is absolutely false.
This was also insinuated by her husband, City Councilor Richard Conti, during the meeting when he was limiting information to only a certain date of May without stating the year.
The reality is the original Tax Increment Exemption was approved in May 2021 and 15 months later we came before the council once the long delayed approval had been done by the state. The reason for this delay is that the state changed their entire review process for Tax Credit and Housing Development Incentive Program housing projects, which led to the delay and added expenses.
To reiterate the original tax incremental exemption agreement was voted on May 2021, however by Councilor Conti’s statements and Martha Conti’s opinion piece, the insinuation and statement that “within just three months they were back asking for more tax relief” is completely false and unethical to publish.
This development team has invested over $1 million to date in this project and countless hours working on this.
We would love to move forward with this project to see all our hard work result in a beautiful building, but we are unable to do so with the current structure. If we build today with the tax incentive structure we have, upon completion the fully leased building would lose money every month. That’s not something any development team would do. No one else is buying this. In fact, the previous building sat vacant for years with many developers evaluating it and no one would invest here until we took on the project.
The question to ask yourself is, does it make financial sense for the City of Attleboro to have a vacant lot producing $3,516 dollars per year or have a Class A building generating $50,586.42 and increasing each and every year. Let’s work together to improve the city’s tax base and contribute to the city’s vibrant future.