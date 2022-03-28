In his column “Webbed feet and it quacks?” (Opinion, March 25) Bob Foley takes on the hotbed issue of Critical Race Theory.
I, like Foley, am a former educator with 23 years experience in middle and elementary school. I care deeply about what, and how our children are taught, but I have a different perspective than Foley.
CRT. What is it anyway?
According to the website, fairfightinitiative.org/critical-race-theory “CRT first emerged in the 1970s and 1980s, when law school professors explored how race and racism have shaped American law and society.” As a graduate student studying law or history, you might take an elective course on CRT.
If that’s all CRT is, how did it become such a contentious issue?
Race-related issues have come to the forefront of our politics and media for many reasons. In politics, emotional topics are used in an attempt to instill fear in us causing us to take positions or make certain decisions when we vote. Some political groups are interested in maintaining the status quo and do not want to engage in difficult discussions about race. These groups would place any and all discussion of race under the banner of CRT, something no one really understands, to make us feel threatened. And, what better way to control the narrative than to not only make us afraid of CRT than to present it as a threat to our children.
But CRT is being taught in our children’s schools. White kids are made to feel bad about themselves. It’s a plot by the leftist teacher’s unions to indoctrinate them.
Nothing could be further from the truth. The political arms of national and state teacher’s unions do not speak for all teachers.
Foley would have you believe just because a union said it, then it must be what all teachers believe and are teaching. The Massachusetts Department of Secondary Education (DESE) controls curriculum, not unions or teachers.
If you delve into DESE’s curriculum documents you won’t find CRT or anything close to it. Teachers are not witches in an evil coven turning your children into ultra-left progressive zombies. Topics as sensitive as race are approached in an age-appropriate manner, if at all. Don’t believe me? Instead of making a scene at a school committee meeting wailing about CRT, try talking to a teacher.
So, you mean CRT isn’t a threat to our children?
No. It never was and it never will be. Foley would have you believe CRT is being taught covertly in schools. That’s the fear mongers tactic for avoiding all discussions about race. I challenge Foley or anyone else to produce any credible evidence that CRT is being taught in public schools.
I agree with Foley that CRT has no place in our schools. That’s not the same as saying learning about race has no place in our schools.
We must distinguish the difference between the fear monger’s battle cry to outlaw CRT and having legitimate discussions and learning about race.
To use an animal analogy like Foley’s duck from his column, we need to stop beating the dead horse known as CRT. We need no special policies prohibiting CRT or to start banning books by Black authors as some states have done. CRT is no more of a thing in our schools than zombies. Do we need a policy prohibiting teaching about zombies?
With so many other far more important issues facing students and schools today, CRT is a red herring not worth our or our school committees’ time.