How sad that North Attleboro is the latest city planning to host a massive electronic billboard along a highway.
Mansfield rejected a similar electronic billboard proposal in 2019. Vermont and Maine have banned billboards altogether.
Billboard companies search along highways for any piece of land they can exploit. They request zoning changes in return for a small sum of money and a few “free” ads. They claim it’s a great deal, but of course the companies themselves are the only real winners. The benefits are negligible in return for the attention of every single driver who has to look at their ads for years to come.
The group Scenic America calls billboards “litter on a stick” and “the junk mail of the American highway.”
Just a few reasons billboards are bad for Massachusetts:
1. Billboards are totally incompatible with our beautiful, tree-lined highways and the historic identity of Massachusetts. Each small decision made today will affect the future character of our state. What will our state look like if every town allows them? How long before a ride to the Cape includes 50 gigantic flashing billboards?
2. The companies claim that the billboards do not distract drivers, but of course they are specifically designed to grab the attention of every single driver.
3. Electronic billboards are incredibly bright, and Town Manager Michael Borg is right to be concerned. Light pollution is a real problem, and it’s getting worse every year. It causes stress for people. It greatly reduces the number of stars we can see in the night sky and it is a life or death issue for some wildlife, including migrating birds. Every billboard adds to the problem.
4. Studies have shown that electronic billboards waste huge amounts of energy, despite what the companies claim.
5. Citizens have no control over billboard content. Parents who wish to limit the ads their children see are simply out of luck. Can these billboards become a constant stream of casino, cannabis, and sports-betting ads? Of course they can.
Is the short-term gain from billboards worth any of this? As the Vermont Natural Resources Council put it: “When we degrade our surroundings, we also degrade our sense of who we are, where we come from, and the values we hold in common.”
If anything in our world is beautiful, it is because people before us worked to keep it that way.
If we want our state to remain beautiful for future generations, we have to do our part and reject these eyesores here and everywhere.