I appreciate the points raised in the Sun Chronicle’s recent editorial about the proposed prohibition on the sale of alcohol nips in the City of Attleboro. (“Don’t ban the nip bottle, give it value,” Nov. 16, Opinion)
Clearly, this issue has multiple facets worthy of consideration and I welcome meaningful dialogue.
But in order for such a conversation to take place, I think it important to resolve some of the misstatements contained in the article.
1. A deposit is not going to stop drinking and driving; nor will it in any way discourage those so doing from tossing the empties out the car window on their way to work, home, or anywhere else. Nips are purchased because of their convenience, low cost, quick fix and ease of disposal for someone drinking and driving. We know that drinking and driving is going on because we see these along side the roads in Attleboro and beyond.
2. A deposit won’t stop the littering. We still see cans and bottles with a deposit littering the roadways, albeit not nearly as many as nips.
3. A deposit won’t stop the use of petrochemicals needed to make these bottles; it is self-evident that the use of petrochemicals is bad for the environment and the air we breathe.
4. A deposit won’t stop the way that plastic nips are either going to add to landfills or are burned because as we know by now, many if not most plastics are either incinerated or discarded into landfills.
5. A deposit won’t send the message to the state that action is being demanded on these harmful conveniences.
6. A deposit won’t be placed on a statewide level until cities and towns take action. The issue of putting a deposit on nips has been discussed for years with no action. The alcohol lobbyists and others have a strong presence and continue to fight this effort tooth and nail. At this point there does not seem to be enough political desire to surmount this pressure.
Moreover, a deposit just kicks the can down the road to someone else to deal with the problem. Consider what really happens when someone is buying nips. People go to the local liquor store for some drinks. They get their 6-pack or 24-pack of beer, maybe a few bottles of wine, or maybe some hard alcohol.
Before some people check out, they grab a nip or, more likely a sleeve of nips, for a quick fix on their way home or to work. They drive away from the liquor store, open a nip, drink it down, and when on one is looking, toss it out the window disposing of the evidence. And for what it is worth, moving from plastic to glass will not change this scenario. A deposit is not the solution. This is what is going on. This is why we see not dozens but hundreds and hundreds of discarded nip bottles along our roads, and particularly along routes 123, 1, 1A, 152 and 118. This is a problem that inaction will allow to continue.
At the first public hearing the liquor industry brought in a professional lobbyist to argue for the continuation of the sale of nips in Attleboro. He said there was doom and gloom in Chelsea because of their ban.
But why would anyone believe what the lobbyist said over the testimony of the president of the Chelsea City Council, who argued that it has been a blessing banning nips in Chelsea? Falmouth followed Chelsea’s lead in September.
I simply refuse to put the fate of my health, your health, and the health of our city and our environment in the hands of an industry lobbyist.
When this city banned single-use plastic bags, it was argued by merchants that they are going to have to raise prices to pay for paper bags. It was said that people are going to go food shopping in other cities. It was argued that it would be awful, and people will revolt.
These things did not come to pass.
Now, we hardly ever see white plastic bags floating around on the street, along the roadside or tangled in bushes in Attleboro. To be perfectly clear, I proposed a prohibition on sales of alcohol nips in plastic bottles for each and all of these reasons:
The environmental damage done by petrochemicals and processes used to make the bottles; by their slow degradation into air and water borne toxic particulates that harm our environment and our bodies; the drinking and driving that is enabled because of these bottles; and the monumental amount of litter caused by people wanting to hide their drinking and driving behavior and those otherwise inconvenienced by throwing their empties in a trash can.
A deposit will not address these many concerns. It is well intended but wishful thinking. We should not put the environment, climate, or public safety second to a convenience.
