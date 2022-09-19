The Attleboro City Council has a historic opportunity to drastically improve the South Main Street corridor.
Let me start off by saying that what we are looking at is a win-win, or a lose-lose. The city will either make money and have a beautiful new building with new residents spending money in our downtown, or the city will not make money and we will be left with a hole in the ground for an unknown period of time.
Allow me to explain.
The old Fish Net building (old Briggs Hotel) at 27-39 South Main St., as it is commonly called, across from The Sun Chronicle, was an eyesore for several decades. When I campaigned in 2017, this was one of the biggest complaints I got about our downtown.
After becoming mayor, I met with the then-owner several times in 2018, who was willing to work with the city. We sent several local and regional developers to the owner but none wanted to take this project on.
In December 2018, I hired an Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick, and assigned the building to her as a priority. She saw a number of opportunities, but knew that the economics of the site would likely require support from the city to make a project work.
The Economic Development Incentive Board (EDIB) met numerous times in 2020 and 2021 to offer a potential buyer/developer a much-needed Tax Increment Exemption (TIE). This tax break would make it economically feasible for the buyer/developer to build an apartment building.
This is a good thing for our city center.
First, the property won’t be an eyesore anymore. People living there will bring at least $585,000 in new economic activity to the businesses in Attleboro. This is good for the city.
What about the tax break you may ask. Is the city going to lose money if they give a tax break? No. We won’t lose money. We only stand to make more money.
Here is how.
Undeveloped, 27-39 South Main St. is worth $824,000. Developed it is worth about $9.7 million. Clearly, the city gets a lot more in tax revenue on a $9.7 million developed property than an $824,000 undeveloped property.
Specifically, the city has been taking in about $11,000 in property taxes on what was a crummy building and is now a hole in the ground. If the property were developed without a tax break, the city would take in about $130,000 a year. Clearly, $130,000 is more than $11,000.
But there is the question of a tax break. That tax break, however, isn’t a 100% tax break. It is 70% off the increase in value of the property for the first five years, which is about $90,000 in foregone tax revenues each year. Sixty-five percent for the next five years, which is about $85,000 each year. And 60% the last five years, which is about $80,000 each year.
On year 16, we take in 100%, which would be around $130,000 each year going forward an increasing over time.
Let’s put this in simple terms. Over the 15-year period of the limited tax break:
— The total revenue to the city is $869,000 with the tax break.
— The total revenue to the city is $178,000 without the tax break.
— The total revenue to the city is $52,000 without the tax break when the property owner files for an abatement, which they should and will.
This is a no-brainer. How can we not support this project? The city brings in an additional nearly $817,000 over the 15 years, and then $130,000 every year after the 15th year, every year going forward.
The city center will have more foot traffic supporting local businesses, and the eyesore of the old building will be gone and there won’t be a hole in the ground. The city will have worked well with a local developer.
This is a win-win.
Or it will be a lose-lose.
If we don’t grant this tax break, the developers cannot afford the project because construction costs have risen by $3 million due to inflation. They lose the $1 million they have already invested in this project, and the city will be left with the reputation of not helping out small local development firms like this one which has taken a chance on Attleboro.
Also, the city will have a hole in the ground for who knows how long.
The city won’t be taking in an average of $55,000 each year but will be taking in $11,000 (until the owner files for an abatement at which point the city will take in only $3,500 each year on an undeveloped property.) Clearly, this is not what we want.
This is a blighted, substandard, and decadent property. If Attleboro doesn’t employ the TIE program for this property, ask yourself, when would we ever have a case worse than this that would warrant a TIE to help a property in need of government assistance.
I urge you to contact your city council member at council@cityofattleboro.us and encourage him or her to vote YES on this proposal; this is good for the city. Voting NO is bad for the city.
The writer is mayor of Attleboro.