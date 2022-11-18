Several times a year, I visit the old homestead in Pennsylvania, located in an area where, until now, was considered an “information desert.”
I’ve been doing that since moving to the Attleboro area some 40 years ago. Along the seven-hour drive I would encounter many such areas. As soon as I got off of Route 90 around Albany, and headed southwest, I would no longer be able to tune to an NPR station and the only talk radio choices were right-wing stations, evangelical Christian stations and Catholic stations. To no one’s surprise, these stations push a narrative favoring Republicans and denigrating Democrats; often coordinating their messages.
Until about 10 years ago, once I got to my destination I didn’t need to take my phone out of the car because if I wanted to use it I would have to drive a bit up the mountain to get a signal. And forget about TV. Before we got a satellite dish, even with a roof antenna, we would get only two frustratingly grainy stations, one from Binghamton, N.Y., the other from Scranton.
I think information deserts is a misnomer for these areas. There is information. Just not the kind that is fair and balanced.
Republicans, and their billionaire backers, have invested heavily in monopolizing information in rural areas where even local newspapers have been taken over by right-wing media empires. The Democrats didn’t even try to address it. Maybe because they don’t have enough money to throw at the problem or maybe because they never made the connection.
Things are different at the old homestead today. There are enough cell phone towers that allow phone use almost everywhere in the area, and a high speed internet connection can be had through the satellite dish. When I’m there I can read The Sun Chronicle on my iPad by creating a hotspot with my iPhone (my Luddite, older and considerably cheaper brother vetoed the high speed internet).
Now the drive down and back is much more pleasant because as long as I have a cell phone connection, I can listen to either of Boston’s two NPR stations through their apps. Now Republicans no longer have a total monopoly on information in that area.
I believe that is one reason why Democrats made some significant inroads in traditionally Republican rural districts.
Senator-elect John Fetterman did much better in rural Pennsylvania counties than previous Democrats. Some attribute his success to his anti-establishment look, but I wonder if some of it was because he was able to reach younger voters through the internet.
Pennsylvania is not the only state where Democrats have made inroads in rural areas. Despite heavy Republican gerrymandering, creating safe districts many have flipped and others are still in play. Even mean girl Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was in danger of losing her seat in her deep red district.
It should be interesting to see what happens in the next few years as more and more rural areas become connected to the internet and voters begin to realize that the issues they care about are more in line with Democratic candidates than Republican ones.
A good example is West Virginia, a state that is as red as Massachusetts is blue. There were three questions on their ballot. And, all three were voted in or out in a progressive manner. How much longer can Republicans keep one-party rule there? It will be interesting, also, to see how Republicans will try to address the loss of the information monopoly in their so-called safe districts.
Is it a coincidence that bad boy, loose cannon billionaire Elon Musk rushed to conclude the deal with Tweeter just before the election, and then promptly tweeted his 100 million followers that they should vote Republican? But, I don’t think the internet is as easily controllable as traditional media. Yes, you can get a large following, but it won’t necessarily be concentrated in geographic political districts, and that may make Gerrymandering ineffective.
It’s ironic to think that starting with the 2016 elections democracy was almost taken down by Russian, and other foreign bots using the internet to sow discord among Americans, but in this just-concluded election the internet might have saved it.