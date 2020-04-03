Only those among us who are old enough to have lived through World War II will have previously experienced the dysphoric anxiety that we are all living through now. They, too, have previously experienced the same disquieting angst when looking at the foreseeable future. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to mold, potentially permanently, what the American people expect, or perhaps demand, from their government.
The political landscape during the past 20 years has evolved into sharp contrasts in our political parties.
The Republicans (and Libertarians) have promoted the view that less government is better and that the purpose of government is to step out of the way and let people live their lives. The current administration has been proud to pronounce that it has stepped in the way of implementing regulations and it has reduced government size by eliminating what it considers to be unnecessary components of the government.
The Democratic Party has been criticized as being too intrusive into people’s lives and promoting programs that overreach the purpose of government. A central example of this clash of views is the attitude of the current federal administration toward the scientific data which details global warming and its consequent climate change.
Many in the Democratic Party are espousing being proactive to address what is perceived as an impending climate catastrophe while equally passionate rhetoric comes from the Republican Party dismissing the validity of any concern.
In practice, these two different philosophical roles define what happens when each style of government meets an unexpected challenge. In the less government model, the response has to be reactive whereas in the detailed government model, the response has an opportunity to be more proactive.
Proactive government is not new to us. Health departments across this country are actively engaged in monitoring the food supply chain, restaurants, reports of emergence of infectious diseases such as hepatitis A and salmonella to name just two, and multiple other public health activities. Municipal water departments are constantly involved in monitoring their systems for emergence of contamination and then acting promptly to avoid systemwide problems.
Accident rates at intersections and other road problem areas are constantly reviewed and remedial action is taken to prevent future injury and loss of life. These are examples of proactive government which have operated so seamlessly that most are not aware of their existence. But these are examples of “big government”.
The COVID-19 pandemic puts the concept of reactive versus proactive government models in center stage.
In 2018, the National Security Counsel in the White House chose to eliminate the office of Global Health Security and Bio defense that had been established in the previous administration in response to the Ebola outbreak in Africa.
It would be unreasonable and unfair to suggest that if only that office were still in place that what is happening now would have been prevented, but one thing is certain; if you have no proactive surveillance and communication, we are left only with a reactive response.
Americans will be asking why South Korea, a small Asian country, was able to muster such a potent response to this pandemic when the medical community across the United States is begging for medical supplies such as masks, personal protective equipment, ventilators, and emergency intensive care level of medical capacity.
In the past, it has seemed adequate to only request that our national government provide protection that ends at our national borders.
But now it seems that for a truly secure society, we must assess and act on potential world threats to our health security, our food security such as crop and livestock diseases everywhere, our energy security, and our economic security.
This is likely to be a central issue as we approach November.
