The everyone-gets-a-trophy mentality has to stop.
I was very sad to read that Mansfield High School, along with other schools, are now moving away from calculating which student is Number 1 in their class and eventually how future students with be chosen to speak at graduation. (Mansfield High expelling class rankings,” City & Town, Feb. 15)
Does this now mean that the plaque in the principal’s lobby containing the names of valedictorians and salutatorians will be removed? This is ridiculous.
Since when is being Number 1 wrong. The United States was first to land on the moon. Was that a bad thing? We look forward to our local high schools and professional sports teams being in first place. Is that a bad thing? Doctors and lawyers who finish their studies get chosen to attend the best teaching hospitals, or go on to clerk for Supreme Court Justices. Is that so bad?
We rank our politicians every year as to whether they just show up for work at the Statehouse. I will not ask if that is so bad?
We even have competition among teachers in the district and state as to who will be “the teacher of the year” and take home the monetary prize that goes with it. What is wrong with that. We are all especially proud when the teacher from our district wins. That does not take anything away from, or diminish the efforts of all the other candidates.
When we send our children off to join the military, it is with hope and understanding that they are taught by the best to become the best at what they do. Competition is healthy, it allows us to excel, and to reach new heights of expectancy, so please explain to me why this practice is being abolished.
The Sun Chronicle is in competition with other news outlets to be the best at what it does. Local Boston media stations are always reminding viewers, that, they are number one nationwide, or the first to deliver breaking news. They don’t hesitate informing us of that out of fear of offending other stations. Where does this end. Do we now disallow cheerleader yelling “we’re number one,” or is this now going to be considered a form of bullying the other team? Maybe we should just forget about keeping scores altogether. Since when is being our best harmful or hurtful? If that is the case, why even have graduation, when you consider the fact that not everyone graduates.
Stop going down this road toward mediocrity. Winning always meant something and should remain that way. It’s OK to not get the trophy one year, but competition allows us to fight harder and be better the next year. When you take away the incentive to win you are taking away the dream of being the best. Do not do this to our children.
