Donald Trump recently accused the current administration of weaponizing the justice system over classified documents he took from the White House when he left office. This couldn’t be further from the truth.
The fact is that Trump is the one who revealed publicly the search of his home by the FBI and won’t stop whining about it publicly in an effort to make political points with his supporters. At least some of these documents are classified or even top secret. So following orders of the Justice Department, the FBI executed a court authorized search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence.
For such a warrant they need probable cause.
In the warrant, the DOJ sets out three federal laws that Trump may have broken. The laws are the removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation, and violating the Espionage Act.
Trump complains about the actions of the search saying he is a victim of the politicizing of the Justice Department. The truth is the Justice Department, under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland, has followed the law and legal protocols.
The DOJ and FBI first tried working with Trump and his attorneys asking them to turn over the classified materials. When that didn’t work, Garland issued a subpoena to get the documents returned.
Finally, when that didn’t work, Garland went to a federal judge and obtained a warrant to search for and confiscate the materials. Nobody in the White House was involved so as to avoid accusations of politicization.
Trump never lets the truth get in the way of what he wants. So he continues to lie and politicize this investigation to his advantage.
Trump spent this past week making one excuse after another regarding this latest scandal. There was a daily spinning of the facts by Trump and his sycophant supporters in Congress but none of these explanations hold water.
In order to quiet the complaints of some members of Congress and many in the far right, the DOJ made a public statement Friday and shared some facts about the investigation and search they executed.
In addition, after getting court approval the DOJ released a redacted copy of the search warrant. It was purposely redacted so as to protect the FBI agents from personal threats and protect any classified information.
Later Trump recklessly leaked a non-redacted copy of the warrant which included the names of the FBI agents to far right media website Breitbart.
Since Trump has gone public on this investigation and has been spewing fake news and political rhetoric which has riled up his supporters.
This has reportedly led to a large increase in threats and violent acts against the FBI.
Sound familiar anyone? Hint, think Jan. 6, 2020.
Donald Trump’s actions are beyond the pale.
It is bad enough for Trump to lie and use the situation to his political advantage.
But he personally has put the safety and lives of the FBI agents at risk. He has no shame. Hopefully, Trump will be locked up when all these investigations conclude.
As the Attorney General said recently when asked about investigating a former president, “Nobody is above the law.”