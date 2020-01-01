Abuse and neglect of our Commonwealth’s senior population is far more common then we may want to think and is a growing problem.
A U.S. Administration on Aging study estimates that up to 1 million elderly are physically abused, neglected or financially exploited each year. Officials acknowledge that it is under reported, unrecognized and difficult to gauge the scope of its prevalence. National studies show that for every one case of abuse reported, another four or more go unreported Many factors affect reporting such as the victims fear of retaliation, apprehension to prosecute family members, or lack of capacity to describe the crime or perpetrator.
Massachusetts has had an elder abuse reporting law for more than 28 years. When Protective Services was created in 1984, a total of 1,529 reports were investigated. In 2017, roughly 30,000 reports were investigated. One third of these cases involved allegations of financial exploitation and the number is expected to grow as the population ages. Experts suggest that, following the national trend, elder abuse continues to be significantly under-reported.
The incidence of financial exploitation, the misuse or withholding of an older adults’ resources, is growing nationally.
Fraudulent telemarketing schemes and unscrupulous scam artists increasingly target elders, resulting in significant financial losses. In addition, loved and trusted family members too often make illegal and improper use of resources, resulting in emotional and financial damage that is devastating. Elders and vulnerable adults are left unable to pay for their basic daily needs, including housing, food, critical utilities and medications, and are traumatized by this victimization.
According to a MetLife Mature Market Institute report, elder financial exploitation continues to be the most commonly reported form of abuse.
• One in five seniors is a victim of financial exploitation and the average victim loses $120,303.00.
• The annual financial loss by victims of elder abuse is estimated to be at least $36 billion
• Instances of fraud perpetrated by strangers comprised 51%, followed by family, friends and neighbors especially during the holidays. Nearly 60% of the perpetrators were young males.
• Medicare and Medicaid fraud by business and industry resulted in the highest average loss to victims
• Women were nearly twice as likely to be victims of elder financial abuse. Most victims were between the ages of 80 and 89, lived alone, and required some level of help with health care or home maintenance.
• Abuse, neglect, or exploitation of older adults in their homes is a largely unrecognized, but growing problem.
To aid in early identification and prevention of elder financial exploitation and fraud and assist elders to remain safely in the community, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, a team of financial and legal experts will host a special program at the Attleboro Public Library that is geared at helping seniors defend themselves against such abuse.
Among the experts presenting at the program will be Gabriela Vieira, vice president, banking center manager Webster Bank; Arthur J. Brillon, a special investigator from District Attorney Tom Quinn Financial Abuse Investigative Team; and lawyers from South Coastal Counties Legal Services.
The group will provide an overview of the signs of financial exploitation and fraud, and simple strategies for protecting one’s assets and how to report an elder in need of assistance.
To register contact the Attleboro Council on Aging at 774-203-1906.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.