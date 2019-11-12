Dr. Fiore Rullo came to this community at the urging of a family member and for over three decades he provided medical care to members of the Greater Attleboros.
Together, with Dick Shea, Mario Palmer, Mel King and Don Loew, he provided superb care to our neighbors and friends.
He was a doctor’s doctor, caring for most of the physicians on the medical staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in addition to many others from our surrounding communities.
But he was more than a compassionate, well-trained physician. He brought accountability to our medical community.
When he arrived in town in the late 1950s, physicians were in the habit of dropping off their sick patients at the hospital and then disappearing for the weekend.
The idea of continuous coverage for the patient was foreign to many of these doctors. And when confronted with that reality, Dr. Rullo took it upon himself to provide that coverage. And to eventually make it mandatory that coverage be provided around the clock for all admitted patients.
He also found that EKG interpretation was sketchy at best and, together with Dr. Joe Coleman, developed an EKG reading department comprised of physicians with appropriate interpretative skills which still exists in the hospital today.
Together with Dr. Coleman he also helped to establish an Intensive Care Unit. And he was instrumental in making patient medical records uniform with allergies clearly marked on the front of each chart to prevent accidental deaths.
But his contributions to the medical care of our communities weren’t just limited to the in-patient setting.
He also pioneered the practice of informing patients of their testing results by letter, allowing patients to participate in their own care; a concept entirely foreign in the mid twentieth century.
I first met Dr. Rullo as a 20-year-old patient, following in the footsteps of my parents. And he was the one who initially recruited me to return to my hometown to practice medicine.
He served as a mentor for both my partner and myself, introducing us to the members of the medical community and assisting us by providing a format for office patient care.
And when it came time for him to retire, he proved to be a true Renaissance man, enjoying wood working, stained glass work, and managing a large garden which kept family and friends well-stocked with local produce and in the process giving us all a model to follow for transitioning to a successful life after a meaningful career.
For him, life was about serving. And improving care. But just as his life revolved around medicine, it also revolved around his family as well. And he never lost sight of that throughout his life.
Last Saturday, Dr. Rullo’s candle flame guttered and was eventually extinguished. But the flame of his legacy to the medical community of the greater Attleboro area continues to burn brightly. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, we have lost a wonderful colleague and friend. We will truly miss him.
