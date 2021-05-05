Anne B. Miller has been a Seekonk taxpayer since 1984 and is an active participant in the initiative for a new Seekonk Public Library: LibrarYES!. Having recently transitioned to retirement from IBM, she believes staying engaged with community life is essential, especially after a busy career. She is chair of the Seekonk Library Trust, a non-profit organization that welcomes gifts from individuals, families and businesses and other non-profits to ensure the Seekonk Public Library is an enduring foundation of community life.