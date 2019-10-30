Fire prevention month was earlier this month.
In a week when we change our clocks back an hour, fire departments across the country will be asking everyone to check the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Firefighters and police officers are vigilant in trying to protect us from ourselves. And when we need them they are only a phone call away.
This has been a particularly busy and at times difficult time for police officers and firefighters in the 10 towns covered by The Sun Chronicle.
Let’s recount only some of the events local firefighters and police have dealt with so far in 2019:
• February 23: On a clear sunny Saturday, a student and an instructor pilot were practicing take-off and landings at Mansfield airport when something went wrong and their plane crashed killing both.
• June 22: A domestic murder of a woman by a man who wanted to date the woman. It was a nice Saturday evening at Fashion Crossing Shopping Plaza in North Attleboro and people were enjoying a summer night out when gunshots rang out. And the woman who tried to do everything right, lay dying in her locked car.
• June 30: An Attleboro family was burned out of their home by a stubborn house fire.
• June 8: A day that many in the public safety community are still talking about. A touring van with sightseers from Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York, was traveling on Interstate 95 in Attleboro when it collided with another vehicle and rolled over ,ejecting all 11 occupants. Two people died. One of those who died was a tourist from Poland. It was one of the most grisly crashes first responders have seen in a long time.
• July 8: An elderly couple was killed in Plainville while driving on Taunton Street.
• August 29: This day saw the second and third murders of the year in the area when two people were killed in a double stabbing and a third person was seriously injured during a get-together in North Attleboro.
• September 1: Another alleged domestic violence incident when a husband is accused of stabbing his wife and then attempting to drag her into nearby woods in Norton. She was found, clinging to life, in the middle of a nearby roadway by a passing motorist. The husband also allegedly stabbed himself. Both survived.
• September 12: While a mother walked with her son she was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver in Seekonk. The driver fled the scene only to be arrested the following the day.
• September 17: One of the most bizarre set of car crashes anyone can recall. Within minutes, and a few miles apart on I-95, first a man walking on the highway in Attleboro at the Pawtucket line was struck and killed by a hit and run driver; then, in North Attleboro a vehicle rolled over, killing the lone occupant the driver.
• September 25: A mechanic at a popular gas station in Mansfield was welding when he set off an explosion and fire. The mechanic was severely injured and airlifted to a Boston hospital for burns. He currently remains hospitalized.
• October 24: Plainville police are called to a local house when a husband came home and found his wife dead of apparent stab wounds. The couple’s son was arrested a short time later and charged with his mother’s murder.
There have been four murders in this area so far this year. Most years, this area doesn’t experience any murders. It has been an especially deadly year both in terms of murder investigations and on local roadways. And, the year’s not over yet.
So who cares for the men and women of the fire and police services when they feel stress and burn out on the job? When we feel stress or need help, we call them. But who do they call?
Our local public servants have been called upon to respond to high stressed calls so far this year. It can be argued they are paid for this. And they are. But even if they are paid $1 million each, which isn’t going to happen, we still need to be aware of public safety burnout. The men and women in public safety answer to a higher calling, a pull to help others and thankfully they answer that call. They are an important cog in our safety net.
