Here’s a striking irony: the prevalence of “rare diseases” in America isn’t actually all that rare.
There are approximately 30 million people across the United States currently diagnosed with illnesses that fit the criterion. That’s over 9 percent of the total U.S. population — or about 1 out of every 11 individuals. In Massachusetts, rare diseases affect more than 650,000 people, each with a unique story of challenge and adversity to tell. I should know because I’m one of them.
My first symptoms began when I was just 7 years old when I was diagnosed with hearing loss. At 9, I was fitted with my first hearing aid. Unfortunately, the medical issues didn’t stop there. Over the next few decades, I struggled through several medical problems and suffered numerous invasive tests before my physicians finally diagnosed me with an incurable and progressive rare disease. My only recourse is to take a group of vitamins and treat symptoms as they arise. That is if treatments are available and accessible.
Despite this lifelong challenge, I became a registered nurse at a busy community hospital, got married, and raised four lovely energetic children. But my condition continued to progress. About 13 years ago, I began losing my vision due to optic neuropathy, an outgrowth of my condition. And yet, as my eyesight continues to wane, I see something else quite clearly: I am not alone in this fight.
Across Massachusetts, many rare disease communities are living with the same challenges that I am. There are hundreds of thousands of people needing assistance to overcome barriers to timely diagnoses, proper medical care, and access to treatments like prescription medications. For that reason, I founded Rare New England in 2016, a nonprofit focused on spreading awareness and advocating for those with rare diseases in the New England area.
Currently, one of the biggest obstacles for rare disease sufferers is a lack of access to affordable medications and treatments. With only 5 to 7 percent of the 7,000 rare diseases having an FDA-Approved treatment, patients are already struggling.
To make matters worse, the barriers to accessibility are keeping many from even being able to benefit from what is available, and some are even losing their lives as a result. And now, some are pushing for laws that would only make the situation worse.
Proposals that attempt to lower healthcare costs by imposing government price settings over Medicare Part D prescription drugs will ultimately make medications less available. The government price settings would substantially reduce research and development investments for biopharmaceutical companies, limiting both their production capacity for existing medications and their R&D efforts for new treatments.
Under proposals like these, biopharma innovation would decline noticeably, with fewer new, potentially life-saving treatments being brought to market. This is especially true when it comes to new cures for rare diseases. Additionally, existing prescription medications would become harder to find. This change would be a direct threat to patients like myself suffering from rare diseases. Many of these individuals already struggle to ensure access to the care they need to survive, and limiting that access isn’t an approach that anyone should support.
Rare disease patients and their families not only need support in our community but our state and federal legislators as well. America must craft laws that protect vulnerable patients, maintain access to treatments, and ultimately improve our quality of life. Price-setting proposals would have the opposite effect.
