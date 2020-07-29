On Friday, July 24, The Sun Chronicle published a guest column by Robert Foley which focused on the ban of Styrofoam containers that was passed by Mansfield town meeting to take effect on Jan. 1. (“No free lunch,” Opinion)
Mr. Foley expressed chagrin at the passage of the new regulation with the primary concern that it reduced freedom of choice of businesses and customers alike and that the environmental benefits would be minimal. (Mr. Foley overlooks the long-term medical concern that the styrene monomer that leaches out of Styrofoam products into foods that are placed in the containers is a carcinogen which is in fact the main concern of most people opposed to Styrofoam being in contact with food.)
Mr. Foley continues in his opinion piece by discussing multiple other national and local regulatory efforts which he characterizes in general as reducing and not enhancing quality of life. He summarizes his opinion piece with the ideological statement that it is extremely important to keep government out of our daily lives.
The overall viewpoint that government in our daily lives degrades our lives rather than improves it from my perspective is problematic.
We need to look back at the values embodied in both The Declaration of Independence and in the United States Constitution. Both of these documents and the government that they established focus on a governmental system intent on improving quality of life for the citizens being governed. This was in contradistinction to all of the other governments in place at the time which did not value the individual but only status and privilege.
We all know that the values delineated in our governmental documents have not been fully and ideally implemented but the United States does have a history of perhaps slow but continuing improvement.
Mr. Foley’s personal comfort in deriding the concept of regulation in our daily lives is perhaps the result of being lulled into a sense of complacency by the very success of our regulatory structure. After all, when he gets up in the morning and brushes his teeth, he can feel completely reassured that any of the products he uses in his morning routine will not contain any toxic materials. When he has breakfast whether in a restaurant or with foods he has purchased from a supermarket, he will be equally comfortable that the foods he eats will be free of any significant toxins and free of dangerous bacteria. That happens not because it is easy but because there is continuous vigilance by our public health regulatory structures.
When he gets into his car to drive, he will know that his car is as reasonably safe as can be achieved with today’s engineering and that the roads he drives on will not have erratic designs that are prone to cause accidents. All this time, he may drink water from his tap and breathe the air around him which our regulatory structures have made the best effort to insure that they are not toxic.
Should he have the misfortune to get into an accident or needs some other medical assessment, he can be reassured that all of the practitioners he meets are certified in their area of expertise and that any medications they may need to use have been produced in a manner to assure that the medications are what the label states they are.
Further, that these medications have undergone rigorous study before they can be prescribed to insure that they are both safe and effective to address the problem that they are approved for.
I do not see the government as a problem in my daily life. That is because I do not see the government as separate from me, or for that matter as separate from Mr. Foley. I embrace Abraham Lincoln’s summary that we are a government of the people, by the people, for the people. I also fully accept that we are a constantly evolving nation with evolving values, evolving needs, and evolving problems.
We can as citizens decide to drop out and make believe that these problems don’t exist. Alternatively, we can choose to study the problems and take a chance, and make a choice to try to solve those problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.