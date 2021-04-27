I appreciate the thoughtfulness of Sun Chroncile columnist Bill Gouveia and his weekly contribution to the conversation on local governments.
Indeed, I enjoyed his recent piece on Proposition 2 1/2 (“The Story Behind Prop. 2 1/2,” City & Town, April 19), however, I do disagree and offer the following thoughts and points.
Since Prop. 2 1/2 was adopted, inflation has averaged less than 2% annually. This is also true of the inflation component that makes up the wage base.
Yes, inflation has wavered from time to time but that is one reason why we pay for town services together.
One purpose for government is to share the expenses of services so that the yearly volatility of costs are not absorbed by residents and businesses. Therefore Prop. 2 1/2 has done its job on both counts.
A second reason for Prop. 2 1/2 is to cap otherwise unlimited spending growth. Government struggles with limiting its spending. Very few towns are not taxing to the limit today or even before COVID.
Similar to how a speed limiter can be used to limit the top speed of a vehicle with an untrustworthy driver, today’s municipal government needs to be restrained or residents will face out of control spending efforts. To put the sole decision of exceeding spending caps in the hands of a town council, a select board or a mayor would be tragic for taxpayers.
I will concede there are expenses — such as unfunded state and federal mandates — that are out of the hands of local town governments. Such mandates are inappropriate for any upper-level branch of government to impose without a remedy for the increased expense.
Additionally, while most infrastructure improvements within the town can be planned and properly budgeted for, there are occasionally unforeseen expenses that must be met.
But these are the exception and, by themselves, not a reason to throw out a reasonable spending restraint such as Prop. 2.5
In particular, select boards are generally not good at strong financial management.
For whatever reason, perhaps the zeal to be re-elected or lacking the necessary financial skill set, select boards tend to think near-term and be reactive rather than think strategically and long-term.
In Mansfield, the support of a strong Finance Committee has been a blessing to taxpayers over many decades.
Without their zeal for fiscal prudence and holding true to established financial goals, both the taxpayer and town government we would not have been prepared for the past and coming year.
So how does a municipality manage under Prop. 2 1/2? Clearly a strong commitment to financial planning and economic development is key.
Making strong use of debt, encouraging new growth that does not come with excessive new expense and having an approach that is based on what the town needs and which type of new business and residential growth is most productive. For example, businesses and properties with high turnover are not good for the tax base. We often hear, “Not in my back yard” (NIMBY) but we should instead demand NOMTR (“Not on my tax rolls”).
While there are pros and cons of the town meeting form of government, one reason to end Prop . 2 1/2 would be to encourage resident participation in town meetings and elections.
The upper bound of the law gives comfort to the taxpayer, allowing them to feel less inclined to participate in their local government.
Fear of out of control spending may be the incentive necessary to turn 2% town meeting attendance into 50% attendance. Even if this were so, there would still be little immediate remedy for poor financial management by a town council or select board. You can’t easily change the old and ineffective guard quickly. It takes years.
Prop. 2 1/2 has indeed kept up with inflation and gives taxpayers comfort that their money is being appropriately used, probably, but also has the residual of increased apathy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.