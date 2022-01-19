There have been two columns and at least one letter to the editor being critical of the timing of my announcement that I am running for sheriff. Let me address some of the concerns.
First, let me ask what George W. Bush, Barak Obama, U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy III, and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz all have in common?
They all announced they were running for higher office while occupying an office. They did the job they were elected to do, and they campaigned at the same time. It happens all the time across the country at all levels, and in both parties. This is normal.
With the cameras rolling and my opponent Todd McGhee sitting right beside me, I said in a WPRI-TV debate on Oct. 21, that I will be seeking higher office while I am mayor, and I said that I will be campaigning for that office while I am mayor. I was then asked by WPRI’s Tim White if that will undermine my duties as mayor. I said no and explained that I was campaigning and doing the job as mayor.
I know some people might say that it is different this time because I was campaigning for the job of mayor and doing the job of mayor. I disagree. We’ve been here before. In 2016, I was reelected for state representative. Then in 2017 while I was doing the job as state representative, I campaigned as mayor.
Some might say that this time is different because it is campaigning out of Attleboro. I ask, what is the difference between me campaigning four hours a day inside Attleboro versus four hours of campaigning outside of Attleboro? I only get a certain number of hours to campaign, it doesn’t matter where I do it. The time spent campaigning is the same, so there is no difference.
There has been some criticism about the timing of my announcement. Would people rather I play a game and wait to announce? I hope people don’t want me playing games and waiting. I decided to run for sheriff on Tuesday morning, Jan. 4. I was considering other offices up until that point. I had a meeting with my campaign team that Saturday, the 8th, about the timing and the content of my announcement.
Due to an earlier promise to contact WPRI’s Ted Nesi first, I contacted him on Saturday, Jan. 8, in the afternoon.
He asked to chat on Monday, Jan. 10. And for people who want to get rid of the incumbent, I needed to announce ASAP so I can start raising money.
I said in a debate that I was going to be running for another office while I am the mayor. I said it literally thousands of times while I was knocking on doors in 2021. The people of Attleboro did sign up for this when the re-elected me. No one was duped. And no, Attleboro is not being shortchanged.
All the work that I am supposed to do as mayor is going to get done.
All the campaigning I am supposed to do is going to get done.
I multitask.